Grand Closing Ceremony of the 30th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week by Sri Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd

Hyderabad: The 30th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week closing ceremony, hosted by Sri Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd (S.J.C.P.L), a part of the My Home Industries Pvt Ltd group, was successfully conducted. The event was organized in collaboration with the Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Council. The ceremony took place at the Mallika Convention Hall in Shamshabad, with P.N. Sharma (Controller General - In Charge, Indian Bureau of Mines, Nagpur) as the chief guest.

Other notable attendees included Jayakrishna Babu (Controller of Mines (SZ), Indian Bureau of Mines, Bengaluru), V.S. Narang (Director - Technical, My Home Industries Pvt Ltd), Chandrasekhar Pandey (Director - Operations, My Home Industries Pvt Ltd), B.C. Gurivi Reddy (Chairman ME & MC 2024-25 & Senior Vice President - Works, S.J.C.P.L), E. Vasudevan (Convener ME & MC 2024-25, General Manager - Mines, S.J.C.P.L), Darshan Deep Bhardwaj (Co-Patron ME & MC 2024-25, DCO(M)(I/C), Vijayawada Region), Ram Kishan (Patron ME & MC 2024-25, DCO(M)(I/C), Hyderabad Region), and other distinguished guests.

The event began with a pledge to promote environmental conservation. Several stalls were set up to raise awareness. The dignitaries addressed the audience, highlighting the contributions and services of S.J.C.P.L. The event culminated with the presentation of awards in various categories. In addition, several cultural performances added to the excitement, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.