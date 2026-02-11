Growing Demand for Used Cars in Hyderabad Fuels Higher Sales for Cars24

During H1 FY26, nearly 10% of vehicles transacted on Cars24 originated from Telangana, with Hyderabad accounting for the bulk of overall state volumes. The market continues to see strong demand for trusted retail purchases, faster price discovery, and financing-led convenience—trends that are reshaping the used-car ecosystem in the region.

At a group level, Cars24 reported Adjusted Net Revenue of ₹651 crore in H1 FY26, up 18% year-on-year, while Adjusted EBITDA losses reduced by 36% YoY to ₹162 crore, reflecting a sustained focus on improving unit economics alongside customer experience.

In the first six months of the year, nearly 85,000 cars were transacted across India, the UAE, and Australia, generating ₹3,731 crore in vehicle transaction GMV. Retail GMV crossed ₹2,000 crore, growing 21% YoY, and now contributes more than 50% of total vehicle transaction GMV, supported by expanded margins of 19.3%.

Hyderabad’s pre-owned car market remains largely petrol-led, with petrol vehicles accounting for 87.6% of total transactions, while diesel models contribute 11.6%, reflecting customer preference for lower ownership and maintenance costs.

Among individual models, the Nexon emerged as the most preferred pre-owned car in Hyderabad, accounting for 4.1% of total sales, followed closely by the Baleno (3.97%) and the Swift (2.43%). Collectively, the top three models contribute over 10% of all pre-owned car transactions in the city.

The data highlights a clear inclination towards compact SUVs and hatchbacks, underlining Hyderabad consumers’ growing demand for versatile, fuel-efficient, and city-friendly vehicles.

In Telangana, retail-led transactions continue to form a significant share of overall activity, mirroring the national shift towards higher-trust, consumer-first channels, particularly in metro markets such as Hyderabad.

Cars24’s financing platform, LOANS24, disbursed loans worth ₹1,637 crore in H1 FY26, registering a growth of 38% YoY, as more buyers opted for structured, tech-enabled financing. Telangana saw strong traction during the period, with Hyderabad witnessing rising adoption among salaried professionals and small business owners.

Beyond transactions, Cars24’s Vehicle Ownership Services GMV grew 19x YoY to ₹94 crore, reinforcing the company’s evolution from a one-time transaction platform to a long-term car ownership partner. Services such as insurance, inspection reports, challan management, and guaranteed buyback continued to see rising adoption, driving repeat engagement and customer stickiness across key markets, including Telangana.

Cars24 invested ₹95 crore in technology in H1 FY26, with a focus on AI-led pricing, inspections, and customer communication. Its AI voice systems now manage over 7 lakh minutes of calls every month, while inspection turnaround times have reduced by nearly 30%, significantly improving turnaround and experience in high-volume cities such as Hyderabad.

Trust remains a key differentiator, with Cars24 introducing industry-first 30-day returns and a lifetime warranty on retail cars. These initiatives have contributed to strong customer satisfaction, reflected in an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Shivanshu Makkar, CFO India, Cars24, said, “Markets like Telangana highlight how quickly Indian consumers are embracing organised, digital-first car ownership. In H1 FY26, our focus was on building trust through better products, financing, and ownership services while continuing to strengthen our unit economics. This positions us well for the next phase of growth.”