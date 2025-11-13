Groww Share Price Rises on Day 2 of Listing – Latest Update for 13 November 2025

Shares of Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, were up on the second day of listing on 13 November. The stock rose 3% to ₹135.38 on NSE at 9:32 am. This is 35.38% higher than its issue price of ₹100.

The shares opened at ₹112 on NSE and listed at ₹114 on BSE on Wednesday. The IPO had a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹5,572 crore.

The company plans to use the money for technology and business growth. Big investors like Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, and Satya Nadella sold part of their shares in the OFS.

The IPO was subscribed 17.60 times. NIIs subscribed 14.20 times, retail investors 9.43 times, and QIBs 22.02 times. Groww raised ₹2,984.5 crore from anchor investors before the IPO.

Groww was founded in 2016 and has more than 12.6 million active users and over 26% market share as of June 2025.