GRT Jewellers announces gold exchange mela with added benefits

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has launched its much-awaited Gold Exchange Mela, offering customers an exclusive chance to exchange their old gold jewellery and receive an additional Rs 150 per gram on the exchange value. This limited-period offer provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade old ornaments with stunning new designs for weddings and festive celebrations.

Speaking about the initiative, GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said, “The best time for old gold exchange is now! Customers can enjoy extra value and make their celebrations even more special.”

GR Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, added, “Along with the Gold Exchange Mela, customers can benefit from the GRT Golden Eleven Flexi Plan, a monthly jewellery purchase plan with no wastage (VA) up to 18%, offering flexibility based on weight or value and protection from gold price fluctuations.”

Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers is among India’s most trusted jewellery brands, known for craftsmanship and design excellence, with over 65 showrooms across South India and Singapore.