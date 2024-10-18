GRT Jewellers brings Swarna Deepavali offer in TG, AP

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand on Thursday announced Swarna Deepavali campaign for its customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, under which the brand has rolled out ‘Silver for Gold’ offer, wherein the customers will receive an equivalent weight of silver free on the purchase of gold jewellery.

GRT Jewellers, founded in 1964, is celebrating its 60th anniversary, coupled with celebrating the ongoing festive season. To observe these celebrations, the jewellery brand said that customers shopping for Deepavali will receive 25 grams of free silver per carat on diamonds, two grams of free silver per carat on uncut diamonds, free silver equal to the platinum jewellery weight, 25 per cent discount on making charges for silver articles, and 10 per cent discount on MRP for silver jewellery and gift articles.

“Deepavali, the festival of lights and togetherness, is a time for joy and celebration. We are thrilled to mark this special occasion with our Swarna Deepavali campaign, featuring the ‘Silver for Gold’ promotion. This offer adds even more value to our customers during the festive season,” said G R Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers.

G R Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, further added, “Our Swarna Deepavali offers reflect our six-decade commitment to customer satisfaction. We pride ourselves on deeply understanding our customers, ensuring they walk away with not only stunning jewellery but also heartwarming experiences. We invite everyone to feel the festive warmth and leave with memories that last a lifetime