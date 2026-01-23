GRT Jewellers donates Rs 66L for healthcare initiatives

GRT Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, has reinforced its commitment to social responsibility by contributing Rs66 lakh towards healthcare initiatives supporting underprivileged patients in Chennai. The contributions were extended to three medical institutions to aid critical eye care, cancer treatment and elder care services.

As part of the initiative, GRT Jewellers donated Rs26 lakh to Sankara Eye Hospital, Pammal, for the procurement of an Optical Biometer, an advanced diagnostic device used for precise pre-surgical assessment in cataract procedures. The support is expected to significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and enhance access to quality eye care for economically disadvantaged patients.

In addition, the company contributed Rs20 lakh to Sri Matha Trust, Adyar, to provide medical assistance to underprivileged cancer patients and support the Trust’s old age home, addressing both healthcare and elder care needs. A further Rs20 lakh was extended to Sringeri Sharada Equitas Hospital, Sembakkam, towards cancer-related treatments, helping patients from weaker sections access timely and essential medical care.