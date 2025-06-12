Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions

Bengaluru: Halder Venture Limited (HVL), a leading agri-business company with a century of legacy, recently announced a 106.30% rise in its standalone profit before tax for the year ended March 2025, reaching Rs 35.32 crore, reflecting a strong operational performance. For FY25, the company reported a steady performance, with revenue from operations surging 19.99% YoY to Rs 772.26 crore.

The company is evolving into a diversified player with a strong focus on operational efficiency, new product development, and global market penetration, while aggressively expanding its footprint across domestic markets. The company's FY25 financial performance reflects this strategic direction with standalone total income reaching Rs 797.86 crore, and standalone EPS surging 87.91% to Rs 68.40 on total expenses of Rs 762.20 crore, underscoring its operational discipline and business growth momentum.

Commenting on the FY 2025 result, Mrinal Debnath, CFO at Halder Venture Limited, stated, “Our strategic bets on acquisitions and investments are translating into tangible growth. By streamlining operations and focusing on efficiency, we have delivered a 31.50% surge in standalone rice segment revenue and for the oil segment we were able to maintain healthy momentum, registering a 23.51% increase in segment results, despite a marginal dip in revenue, due to market saturation and fluctuating customer demands in certain regions. These results reflect our ability to navigate complexity while consistently delivering sustainable value.”

The strategic acquisition of KS Oil's Haldia unit, completed in March 2025, marks a significant milestone in Halder Venture Limited's long-term growth trajectory. This facility will enhance the company's distribution network in Eastern India, driving revenue growth and operational efficiency in the upcoming year. With this acquisition, Halder Venture Limited expects to generate employment opportunities for over 500 individuals while boosting revenue by approximately 20% in the next financial year.

Looking ahead to the financial year 2025–26, the company is focused on expanding its global footprint across key emerging markets in Africa and Asia. It is also planning to further inroad into its retail segment through its domestic brands, Odaana for edible oil and Bhojmoti for its rice category.