Halder Venture Limited poised for takeoff with strategic acquisition of KS Oil's Haldia unit

Bengaluru: Halder Venture Limited (HVL), a leading player in the Indian parboiled rice and edible oil manufacturing sector, announces the successful acquisition of the manufacturing unit of KS Oil Ltd in Haldia, significantly expanding its operational footprint. This acquisition brings under Halder Venture Limited’s control a cutting-edge refining facility at Haldia Port, boasting 500 TPD physical and chemical refining capacity - a five-fold increase over its existing plant. This strategic expansion is poised to drive annual revenue growth of over ₹1,500 crore, enabling HVL to capitalize on burgeoning demand across Eastern India.

The acquisition was approved by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on 20th March 2025 and subsequently successful physical possession was given by the liquidator of KS Oil Limited on 28th March 2025. In addition to the refining facility, the acquisition encompasses 33,000 MT storage tanks facility and a state-of-the-art packaging unit. Leveraging direct access to the port, HVL can now efficiently source imported crude edible oil, eliminating reliance on tanker transportation and significantly reducing logistics costs. Strategically located, the facility offers seamless connectivity via road, sea, and rail, empowering HVL to strengthen its distribution network across Eastern India, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the Northeast and to other adjacent countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Keshab Kumar Halder, Managing Director of Halder Venture Limited, said, “This acquisition is a landmark milestone in our growth journey, enabling us to scale operations, enhance efficiency, and strengthen our presence in the edible oil sector. With strategic advantage of direct port access and advanced refining technology, we are well-positioned to establish new standards in quality and distribution. Our commitment remains steadfast - to deliver premium edible oils while ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

This project is poised to generate a significant positive economic impact, creating employment opportunities for over 500 individuals in the region, driving industrial growth, and empowering the local workforce. By unlocking increased production capacity, cost efficiencies, and innovation, Halder Venture Limited is well-positioned to reinforce its market leadership in the edible oil sector. The Haldia facility boasts state-of-the-art refining technology, guaranteeing exceptional product quality, minimizing waste, and maximizing operational efficiency. Halder Venture Limited is collaborating and working closely with key regulatory authorities, including the Haldia Development Authority (HDA) and Haldia Port Trust, to ensure a swift and seamless operational takeover.