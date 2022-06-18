Hans Conference on NEP started

Hyderabad A 2-day conference on 'National Education Policy (NEP)' organised by The Hans India exclusively for students has been inaugurated on Saturday at Shilpakalavedika in Hitech City. The inaugural first session of the conference has been started on Saturday by lighting lamp ceremoy by Dr Srikant Sinha, CEO of Telangana Academy Skill and Knowledge (TASK), along with Dr Raul V Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxen University.



The other dignitaries including Dr S Glory Director General of Ni-MSME, Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof Dheeraj P Sharma Director of Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, Dr Buddha Chandrashekhar Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE and K Krishna Sagar Rao, Strategist and Author were also present on the occasion.



The session started with a welcome address by Chief Editor of The Hans India, V Ramu Sarma who welcomed all the participants that included students from various institutions, professors, vice chancellors from various universities, principals from different colleges and educationalists.



The 2-day conference is being held at Shilpakalavedika in Hitech City.

