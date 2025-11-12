Check Your Groww IPO Allotment Status on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India

Groww IPO 2025 size was ₹6,632.30 crore, of which ₹1,060 crore is fresh equity shares, while existing investors put up shares in the Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.30 crore.

Some of the big shareholders who are selling their shares in the OFS are Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Kauffman Fellows Fund, Propel Venture Partners Global US, Alkeon Innovation Master Fund II, Alkeon Innovation Master Fund II Private Series, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III, and others.

Groww IPO allotment status Details: Key Information

Price band for the IPO was ₹95-100 per share, and the minimum retail investment was in 150 shares.

The ₹225 crore proceeds from fresh issue will be used for brand building and marketing, ₹205 crore for capital infusion in the NBFC arm Groww Creditserv Technology, ₹167.5 crore in Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) for margin trading business, and ₹152.5 crore for expansion of cloud infrastructure, and the balance for strategic acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based firm is India’s largest stockbroker in terms of market share with over 12.6 million active clients and a Groww IPO listing date share of over 26% as of June 2025.

How to check IPO allotment online Status

On NSE:

Go to the NSE IPO allotment page NSE IPO Allotment

Click on ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

Select ‘GROWW’ from ‘Select Symbol’ dropdown

Enter PAN and application number

Click on ‘Submit’

As per reports, unlisted Groww shares are being sold at ₹104 in grey market at a premium of ₹4, or 4%, to the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹100.