Growing Investor Confidence in Uttar Pradesh – UPSIDA’s Mega E-Auction Boosts Industrial Growth with Successful Allotment of 50 Plots

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is continuously working to strengthen and modernize the state’s industrial infrastructure. In this direction, the Mega E-Auction held on 31st October 2025 has given new momentum to industrial investment — marking a significant step towards achieving the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion-dollar economy.

New Expansion of Industrial Investment

In this e-auction organized by UPSIDA, a total of 50 plots (approximately 30.5 acres of land) across 12 industrial areas were successfully allotted. Of these, 46 plots were allotted for industrial units, 3 for housing projects, and 1 for hotel construction. The auction covered plots in key industrial areas such as Bhogaon (Mainpuri), M.G. Road (Hapur), Begrajpur (Muzaffarnagar), Trans Ganga City (Unnao), Orai (Jalaun), and Utelwa (Amethi), among others.

Along with reputed companies, many local entrepreneurs also participated in the auction, which is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.

Active Participation of Women Investors

A total of 6 women investors successfully participated in this auction — a testament to the growing presence of women entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. UPSIDA’s transparent and digital processes have made it easier and more reliable for women investors to establish new industrial ventures.

Rising Investor Confidence

UPSIDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Shri Vijay Kiran Anand, stated:

“Our aim is to promote balanced industrial development across every region of the state. The investment proposals received in this e-auction reflect the growing confidence of investors in UPSIDA’s transparent policies and swift approval mechanisms. This initiative represents an important step towards realizing the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision of a 1 trillion-dollar economy.”

This e-auction by UPSIDA has paved the way for new industrial investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Through transparent, digital, and investor-friendly policies, UPSIDA has strengthened both confidence and enthusiasm within the industrial ecosystem. These investments will not only accelerate the state’s industrial landscape but also play a crucial role in job creation, regional balance, and economic self-reliance in the times to come.