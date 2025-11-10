Lenskart Shares Debut at 3% Below Issue Price on NSE and BSE – What’s Next for Investors?

Analysts have questioned the Lenskart stock listing pointed out that it is “investor unfriendly” as it issues only three-month warrants with no cash component in ESOPs. The stock performance during the listing session disappointed some retail investors who had bid at the upper cut-off of ₹402. At ₹402, the issue was priced at a 24% premium to its initial Lenskart share price band of ₹325- ₹357.

In August, the company opened up its equity to investors via a public issue. The Lenskart NSE BSE update was priced in the range of ₹325- ₹357 per equity share with a total size of ₹2,778 crore, while existing shareholders offered a 24% stake to investors in the offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,500 crore, according to an ET report.

Lenskart Opens Marginally Lower Despite Record Breaking IPO

Lenskart, the country’s largest eyewear chain and an online retailing platform, priced Lenskart IPO performance is the ₹325- ₹357 band on October 27.

At issue price, the offering is valued at over ₹49,000 crore. As of October 24, the company had profit worth ₹ 6,066 crore for the fiscal time 2021 and ₹ 5,249 crore for the fiscal time 2020, while the profit grew to ₹ 7,463 crore in the first six months of financial time 2022, as per a Moneycontrol report. In addition to itse-commerce platform, the company also has over 1,000 physical retail stores across 500 metropolises in India.

Lenskart’s Valuation According To Experts

Lenskart has grown strongly on all financial and operating metrics while expanding at a measured pace in a rapidly changing eyewear market in India. However, at the top end of the price band of ₹402, the issue values the company at FY25 EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.1x and 68.7x, respectively, which according to SBI Securities is a premium, SBI Securities Lenskart stock analysis told Moneycontrol.