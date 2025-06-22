Live
LIC Jeevan Utsav: A smart way to earn ₹20,000 every month for life
LIC’s Jeevan Utsav plan offers lifetime income of ₹20,000 per month after limited premium payments. Tax savings, loan facility, and family security included.
If you’re aiming for a financially secure and peaceful retirement, the LIC Jeevan Utsav plan might be just what you need. Offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India, this innovative policy ensures lifelong income after a limited premium-paying term.
Under the Jeevan Utsav scheme, you choose a premium payment period between 5 to 16 years. After this period ends, LIC will start giving you an annual income of 10% of your sum assured — up to ₹2.5 lakh per year, or roughly ₹20,000 per month — for life, until you turn 100.
Key Highlights of LIC Jeevan Utsav:
Premium Term Options: 5 to 16 years
Lifetime Income: Begins after the waiting period, depending on chosen term
Income Amount: 10% of the sum assured annually
Sum Assured: Minimum ₹5 lakh
Eligibility Age: 90 days to 65 years
Death Benefit: Full sum assured to nominee
Income Options: Regular or Flexi
Additional Perks: Tax savings and loan facility available
Waiting Period Details:
5-year premium term → 5-year waiting period
6-year term → 4 years wait
7-year term → 3 years wait
8–16-year term → 2 years wait
This plan combines lifelong income, tax benefits, and financial protection for your loved ones. Interested individuals can visit the official LIC website or contact a registered LIC agent for more details.
Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information. Please verify with official LIC sources before making financial decisions.