Just In
Happiest Health acquires wellness biz of The Fuller Life
Hyderabad: Happiest Health has acquired The Fuller Life to expand its corporate wellness offerings. This business will be available to customers under the HappiZest brand name. Happiest Health announced the appointment of Arvind Krishnan to lead its wellness division as its President & CEO. This acquisition will help Happiest Health strengthen its offerings in the corporate well-being sector and expand its reach in the wellness industry.
Arvind is an IIM Calcutta alumnus and an engineering graduate from Mumbai and has over 25 years of experience. His professional journey includes pivotal roles in companies as diverse as indya.com, Kale Consultants, and Amitabh Bachchan Corporation. “We are excited to have Arvind and his team join the Happiest Health family. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Happiest Health as it extends its reach in the health and wellness industry,” Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman of Happiest Health said.