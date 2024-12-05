  • Menu
Harley’s India Aims for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with 3,000 kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake

Harley’s India, renowned for its artisan cakes and specialty brews, is set to create the world’s largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake

Hyderabad: Harley’s India, renowned for its artisan cakes and specialty brews, is set to create the world’s largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake, weighing 3,000 kg and measuring 7 feet by 70 feet, breaking the earlier record of Spinneys Dubai by an astounding 10 times. This grand attempt celebrates the iconic Medovik, the dessert that established Harley’s as a trailblazer in the baking industry.

Crafted with pure honey, rich cheese cream, and butter, the cake pays tribute to Harley’s loyal customers whose trust has fueled the brand’s success. “This is more than a record—it’s a celebration of our journey and the people who made it possible,” said Suresh Naik, CEO of Harley’s India.

The event takes place on December 6, 2024, at Maaya Convention Center, Hyderabad, starting at 3 PM, featuring live entertainment, baking demonstrations, and cake sampling.

