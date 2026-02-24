Harpic launches New Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner, its Biggest Innovation in bathroom cleaning in a Decade Welcomes Rohit Shetty as Brand Ambassador

Indian households across urban regions struggle with persistent yellow stains, limescale buildup and tough stains like rust. Over time, consumers increasingly believe that these stains are impossible to remove and with no trusted solution that can truly tackle them, many rely on generic solutions such as detergents, bleach and phenyl. These products, however, are often ineffective against hard water stains and can be abrasive on surfaces, leaving bathrooms looking dull.

Addressing this long-standing consumer need for a trusted, versatile and effective cleaning solution, New Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner has been purpose-built for Indian bathrooms. As India’s toughest stain removal specialist#, it removes everyday stains like yellow hard water marks and limescale, as well as tough stains such as rust, delivering a visibly Ultra Clean and shiny bathroom. Living up to its promise, “New Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner – Kaisa bhi ho daag, poora bathroom ULTRA saaf,” the launch campaign reinforces Harpic’s leadership in the bathroom cleaner category by offering consumers a powerful solution.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Rohit Shetty said, “I know what’s it like when people associate you with a certain style, it means they trust you to deliver every single time. And that trust pushes you to do more, do better and to raise the bar. Whether it’s comedy, action or in the case of Harpic, solid safaai. Harpic has been a trusted name in hygiene for years, even being synonymous with bathroom hygiene. With New Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner, the brand is taking bathroom cleaning to the next level. I am glad to be associated with a product that is tough, dependable and designed for real Indian homes.”

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner is a strong new innovation engineered to tackle India’s toughest hard‑water stains, where most generic cleaners fall short. This launch strengthens Harpic’s stain‑removal leadership and raises the bar for bathroom hygiene. With Rohit Shetty onboard, we’re delivering a tougher, high‑performance solution designed for Indian homes.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India said, “Harpic has a new hero in its universe - Harpic Bathroom Ultra Cleaner. It’s tough and effective. And that is why it needed a launch that is unmissable and larger-than-life just like Rohit Shetty, who is the face of the brand. Team Havas Creative India has created yet another power-packed campaign that hits the screens very soon.”

With this launch, Harpic continues to lead the bathroom cleaner category by combining deep consumer insights, advanced innovation and powerful communication, helping Indian consumers move beyond ordinary cleaners to solutions that truly deliver superior bathroom cleanliness.





Link to TVC: https://youtu.be/O3vecQ8Er5U