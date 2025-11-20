HCLTech named Fastest-Growing Tech Services Brand among India’s Top 10 by Kantar BrandZ 2025

NOIDA: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized as one of India’s fastest-growing Business Technology and Services brands in the 12th edition of Kantar BrandZ’s India’s Most Valuable Brands report.

HCLTech stands out as the 9th most valuable Indian brand amongst the Top 10, with brand value rising 9% from $11.8 billion to $12.8 billion. This significant growth highlights HCLTech’s commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions and early leadership in the AI space.

“HCLTech has demonstrated a remarkable 9% year-on-year growth in a category that has otherwise seen muted momentum. As Kantar BrandZ’s 9th Most Valuable Indian Brand and the Fastest-growing Business Tech and Services category brand in the top 10 list, it’s clear that the brand is strongly invested in meaning-driven brand building. HCLTech understands the importance of staying relevant, distinctive and future-focused. Its forward-looking strategy, including strong bets on AI-led innovation, reflects a deep commitment to remaining salient with customers. This is not just growth but purpose-led brand performance,” said Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Kantar.

“Being recognized among India’s Most Valuable Brands 2025 reinforces the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams worldwide. This recognition reflects the growing strength and resonance of HCLTech in India’s dynamic business landscape. Our purpose-driven approach, combining cutting-edge technology with human ingenuity, continues to build trust and supercharge progress across industries and communities,” said Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech.

Earlier this year, HCLTech was recognized as the world’s fastest-growing IT services brand in the Brand Finance 2025 Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 report. HCLTech’s recognition is underpinned by multiple brand and business levers. It comes three years after the company’s brand transformation — a strategic shift that continues to drive meaningful impact across reputation, relevance and growth.

The company’s early moves in AI and GenAI, combined with leading revenue growth among tier 1 global IT services peers, have contributed to strong brand momentum. HCLTech is the only provider to be rated ‘Customers’ Choice’ across all six Gartner Voice of the Customer reports on IT services, reflecting consistent client advocacy. The company was also honored with Forrester’s B2B Program of the Year Award for its transformation across digital, employee, client and prospect experiences. Its marketing organization continues to lead with AI-powered innovation across the lifecycle. Strategic brand investments — including high-impact partnerships with Cricket Australia and MetLife Stadium — have extended reach and driven measurable gains in brand awareness and equity globally.