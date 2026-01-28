HDFC Bank Launches Parivartan Skilling Centre in Meerut in Partnership with Nasscom Foundation



This skilling centre will train 1,950 youth from underserved communities and the project will be implemented under the Nasscom Foundation Skilling & Employability Initiative. The initiative aims to strengthen pathways from skilling and sustainable employment for youth from economically and socially marginalised communities.

Conceived as a permanent, self-running facility, the centre will be managed end-to-end by Nasscom Foundation, including, operations, training delivery and post-placement tracking. The model is designed to ensure consistency in training quality and enable closer alignment between industry-relevant skills and employment opportunities. The centre will provide hands-on training and exposure to real workplace environments, with a focus on digital and IT-enabled services (ITeS) roles.

Over a period of 3+ years, the initiative aims to train 1,950 youth, with at least 60% participation from women. A minimum of 70% of trained candidates are expected to secure employment in entry-level roles such as Data Entry Operator, Retail Sales Associate, and Front Office Assistant. These roles offer access to the formal workforce and opportunities for progression into supervisory and customer-facing positions.



By the end of the project period, approximately 1,365 participants are expected to be placed, supporting income stability, workplace exposure, and socio-economic mobility for first-generation formal sector entrants.



The training curriculum integrates technical competencies with digital literacy, and essential soft skills, including communication, customer interaction, workplace etiquette, and confidence-building. Structured post-placement tracking and mentoring will support retention and early career progression, ensuring the intervention extends beyond short-term skilling to more sustainable livelihood outcomes.



Commenting on the initiative, Nusrat Pathan, Head CSR, HDFC Bank, said, “Through Parivartan, our focus is on enabling meaningful and sustained livelihood opportunities by strengthening the link between skills training and employment. We address this gap by aligning training delivery with industry requirements, and placement support, particularly for youth in emerging regional markets.”



Jyoti Sharma, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, said, “Young people from underserved communities often face barriers in accessing formal employment due to limited exposure to job-ready digital skills and workplace environments. Through this collaboration with HDFC Bank Parivartan, we aim to build a structured skilling ecosystem that combines technical training with employability support and post-placement engagement, enabling youth to enter and sustain themselves in the workforce.”

Meerut’s role as an educational hub for Tier-II and surrounding Tier-III Tier-IV regions makes it a strategic location for the centre. Many participants are expected to be first-generation learners with limited digital exposure. Accordingly, early modules will focus on foundational digital skills such as basic computer operations, keyboarding, email usage, and productivity tools, followed by hands-on training aligned to ITeS job roles. Behavioural coaching on professional communication, data accuracy, and workplace conduct will further support employability readiness.



This initiative reflects HDFC Bank Parivartan’s broader commitment to livelihood enablement, skilling, entrepreneurship, and inclusive development, with a continued focus on strengthening access to opportunity for India’s youth across emerging and underserved geographies.