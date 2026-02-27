HDFC Bank Parivartan Expands STEM Education Initiatives, Reaching Over 47,000 Students Across India

Mumbai, February 27, 2026: On National Science Day, HDFC Bank announced the expansion of its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education initiatives under HDFC Bank Parivartan, its flagship CSR programme. Through partnerships with leading implementation organisations, the bank strengthening access to experiential and inclusive science education for students in underserved communities. The expanded portfolio integrates mobile science infrastructure, accessible learning tools for students with disabilities, and specialised astronomy and space laboratories. These interventions collectively aim to support over 35,000 students across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and the Northeast.

Aligned with the national vision of building a "Viksit Bharat 2047 and advancing scientific temper and innovation," HDFC Bank Parivartan’s STEM initiatives focus on bridging the gap between classroom instruction and practical experimentation. The emphasis remains on hands-on learning, digital fluency, and inclusive access to quality science education.

Commenting on the initiative, Nusrat Pathan, Head of CSR, HDFC Bank, said, "Developing scientific curiosity at an early stage is critical to building future-ready learners. Through Parivartan, we are working to broaden access to experiential STEM education, particularly in underserved geographies. Our approach focuses on inclusion, practical exposure, and partnerships that enable sustained impact across schools and communities.

Key Initiatives Highlighted on National Science Day:

1. Strengthening Science Infrastructure in Maharashtra

In partnership with the Agastya International Foundation, HDFC Bank has launched a comprehensive STEM program across 11 districts in Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Establishment of eight science centres and three integrated mobile science labs

Introduction of a Mobile Innovation Lab equipped with 3D printers and microcontrollers for students in Classes 7–9

Delivery of a 16-module curriculum covering coding and algorithmic thinking for 12,000 government school students

The mobile lab model is designed to extend science access to schools with limited laboratory infrastructure, enabling practical experimentation and design-based learning.

Building on this momentum, HDFC Bank Parivartan has also approved an initiative in partnership with YUVA Unstoppable to establish STEM Labs in 120 government and aided schools across Maharashtra over the next two years.

Integration of smart classroom technology with practical STEM tools to address gaps in digital infrastructure and align with NEP 2020 learning requirements

Empowering teachers with modern resources to deliver experiential and technology-enabled science and mathematics education

Strengthening learning outcomes across rural and urban schools to prepare students for higher education and emerging career pathways

2. Inclusive STEM Access for Speech and Hearing Impaired Students

Through a partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, the “Learning Without Limits” initiative is establishing 35 Accessible STEM Labs in deaf schools across five States in India.

• STEM content adapted and interpreted in sign language to support conceptual understanding

• Training of over 200 teachers in assistive technology and inclusive teaching practices

• Direct support for more than 2900+ speech and hearing-impaired students

The initiative seeks to make scientific learning more accessible while strengthening teacher capacity within special education institutions.

3. Promoting Astronomy and Space Science in Uttar Pradesh

In collaboration with Ambuja Foundation, HDFC Bank has established advanced Astronomy and Space Labs in Uttar Pradesh.

• An Astronomy Lab at Army Public School, Lucknow, featuring ISRO-aligned models to enable hands-on understanding of space science

• A Space Lab at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, providing access to children of staff and visiting students from government and private schools

These facilities aim to stimulate interest in astronomy and space exploration while expanding exposure to emerging scientific disciplines.

4. Hub-and-Spoke STEM Model in Pune

Working with WOSCA and Life-Lab, the “Jigyasa Max – Touch Plus Tech” programme has introduced an integrated STEM model across 48 schools in Pune.

• Reached 10,462 students

• Deployment of a gamified digital learning platform to strengthen digital literacy

• Community engagement initiatives such as at-home science experiments to extend learning beyond school hours

The hub-and-spoke model supports structured teacher training and scalable science engagement within local communities.

HDFC Bank Parivartan continues to align its education initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education (SDG 4). By integrating digital tools such as coding modules and 3D printing with foundational science education, the programme aims to strengthen scientific learning while ensuring access and inclusion remain central to implementation.