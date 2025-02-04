HDFC Bank Parivartan Start-Up Grants to support over 50 start-ups with Rs 20 crore in FY25

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, announced the launch of the eighth edition of its flagship Parivartan Start-up Grants programme. This year, 15+ incubators and accelerators have been selected and onboarded to support 50–60 start-ups working in the social impact space. The programme will award grants of up to ₹50 lakh to selected start-ups, with a total programme budget of ₹20 crore.

IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ventures, Villgro,ICAR Pusa Krishi, IIT Guwahati Bionest, ASPIRE – University of Hyderabad, IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park, i-Hub Gujarat, Kerala Start-Up Mission, IFMR Catalyst AIC are among the incubators already shortlisted this year.

Over the next few months, these incubators will invite applications from social entrepreneurs across India. This initiative will culminate in a series of "Demo Day" events, showcasing start-ups to the Bank, investors, corporates, and media, ensuring greater visibility and opportunities for these ventures.

Key Focus Areas for FY25

In line with HDFC Bank’s commitment to sustainable development and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the programme will focus on:

1. AI For Social Good

2. Climate Innovation

3. Financial Inclusion

4. Agriculture and Sustainable Rural Economy

5. Education and Livelihood Enhancement

6. Gender Diversity and Inclusion

Selected start-ups will represent diverse regions of India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and North-East region states.

“Our Parivartan Start-up Grants programme is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and addressing critical societal needs. By nurturing social start-ups that are implementing solutions aimed at achieving SDG targets, we aim to support the creation of sustainable, inclusive solutions for communities across India,” said Mr. Kaizad Bharucha, DMD, HDFC Bank.

“Through strategic partnerships with incubators and accelerators, we are building a robust start-up ecosystem. The programme empowers entrepreneurs with resources and visibility, enabling them to scale impactful solutions and contribute to India’s development journey. Through the Parivartan Start-up Grants programme we aim to empower these innovative ventures to make a meaningful impact and create a better future for all,” said Mr. Arup Rakshit, Group Head, Treasury, HDFC Bank.