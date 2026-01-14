HDFC Bank Parivartan To Field Largest Corporate Contingent At Mumbai Marathon 2026 To Support Cancer Awareness

HDFC Bank, through its CSR programme Parivartan, will mobilise nearly 1,500 employees to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, scheduled to be held on January 18, in support of cancer awareness and early detection. The Bank has partnered with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), India’s oldest non-profit organisation dedicated to cancer care.

Under its Healthcare and Hygiene pillar, HDFC Bank Parivartan focuses on improving access to primary and preventive healthcare, strengthening health infrastructure, and encouraging health-seeking behaviour in communities. The partnership with ICS at the Tata Mumbai Marathon reinforces this commitment by promoting early detection of cancers that are highly treatable when diagnosed early.

This collaboration builds on HDFC Bank Parivartan’s broader commitment to community health. As part of the marathon, ICS will also field a contingent of over 100 runners, including young cancer survivors and ICS employees.

Speaking about the marathon, Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said, “We are running for a cause that touches every family in some way. As a bank, our responsibility extends beyond financial services to the well-being of the communities we serve. We are proud to stand with the Indian Cancer Society to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and remind everyone that small steps can create life-changing impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, Usha Thorat, Hon. Secretary and Managing Trustee at Indian Cancer Society, and Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, said, “We are grateful to HDFC Bank for its unwavering support and for bringing together such a large contingent of employees to champion cancer awareness. Cancer affects countless families in India, and awareness is the first step towards improving outcomes. Early detection through simple screening significantly improves survival rates, yet fear, stigma, and lack of information continue to delay diagnosis. Seeing cancer survivors participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon is deeply inspiring. Their courage and positivity reflect the spirit required to fight cancer and stay ahead of it. Cancers such as Oral, Cervical, and Breast can be detected early through simple screening processes, and early detection consistently leads to better outcomes such as better survival reduction in morbidity and cost of treatment.”

To mark the collaboration, the Indian Cancer Society has conducted cancer awareness sessions for HDFC Bank employees and organised screening camps at select locations. Bharucha further added, “At HDFC Bank, we believe strong communities begin with healthy lives. We are delighted to have 1,500 colleagues volunteer run for this cause. This is among the largest employee contingents we have fielded for the marathon till date. Our employees have come together as a community committed to making a meaningful difference.”

Beyond this initiative, HDFC Bank Parivartan continues to support healthcare programmes across India. In the area of cancer care, the Bank has partnered with institutions such as the Gujarat Cancer Society and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Parivartan, HDFC Bank’s umbrella CSR programme, drives development initiatives across six focus areas: Rural Development; Promotion of Education; Skill Development & Livelihood Enhancement; Healthcare & Hygiene; Financial Literacy & Inclusion; and Environment Sustainability.