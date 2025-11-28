HDFC Bank to Organise 17th Annual Blood Donation Drive on December 5, 2025

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private-sector bank, will organise the 17th edition of its nationwide Blood Donation Drive under its flagship CSR initiative, Parivartan. The initiative will be held on December 5, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., across more than 1,100 cities in India.

Participants will include HDFC Bank employees, customers, corporates, members of the defence forces, students and community members. The initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to community welfare and continues to support the country’s continuing need for safe and timely blood donations. The Annual Blood Donation Drive is among the very first CSR initiatives set up by the Bank and falls under the key focus area of Healthcare and Hygiene.Mr Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said, “For many years, this drive has brought people together for a common purpose. Donating blood is a simple act that can make an immediate difference to someone’s life. We are grateful to every volunteer and partner who supports this effort each year.”Mr Bhavesh Zaveri, Executive Director, HDFC Bank, said, “The Annual Blood Donation Drive has grown steadily because our employees and partners approach it with sincerity and teamwork. We are proud of how this initiative has evolved, and we remain committed to contributing to the country’s healthcare ecosystem. Every donor plays an important role in strengthening this collective effort.”

Each year, the Bank works closely with reputed blood banks and healthcare organisations to ensure safety, transparency and adherence to medical protocols. This year, the initiative will continue its partnerships with recognised blood banks, government authorities and NGOs across the country.The drive is open to all eligible donors aged 18 to 60 who are in good health. Interested individuals can walk into any participating camp. A complete list of locations is/will be available on the HDFC Bank website (by date).

Since its launch in 2007, the initiative has expanded from 88 centres and 4,385 units of blood collected in its first year to 5,533 camps and 3.38 lakh units collected across 1,408 locations in 2024. In 2013, the Parivartan Blood Donation Drive received a Guinness World Record for conducting the largest single-day, multiple-venue blood donation drive.

Eligibility Criteria for Donating Blood

• Donor should be aged between 18 and 60 years

• Last blood donation should have taken place at least three months prior

• Donor should not have experienced fever, cough or cold in the last seven days

• Donor should have a light breakfast at least three hours before donating and should not donate on an empty stomach

• Donor should drink two glasses of water before donating

• Donor should not smoke or chew tobacco four to six hours prior

• Donor should not consume alcohol 24 hours prior

• Donor should answer all questions in the registration form truthfully

• Donation is subject to medical approval after checks of weight, haemoglobin level, blood pressure and overall fitness

How to Participate