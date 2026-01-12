Hero Motocorp Marks National Road Safety Month With Three-Month ‘Ride Safe India’ Campaign

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has commenced an inclusive road safety campaign Ride Safe India, to mark National Road Safety Month. This initiative seeks to promote responsible road behavior and aims to transform road safety from a compliance mindset into an everyday social responsibility. Aligned with the MoRTH 4Es of Road Safety, the campaign seeks to integrate Education, Engineering, Enforcement and Emergency Care through on-ground interventions, community engagement and technology-driven awareness initiatives across Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The campaign builds on Hero MotoCorp’s decade-long commitment which has positively impacted 1.6 million people across India. Through sustained awareness drives, rider training programmes and traffic park interventions, the initiatives have played a significant role in embedding safer riding practices, underscoring the Company’s long-term vision of making road safety an integral part of everyday mobility in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility and needs to be driven through sustained multi-stakeholder efforts. At Hero MotoCorp, safety is embedded in our purpose, our products, and our partnerships. Through ‘Ride Safe India', we are deepening our commitment to make safety a priority for every rider, every family and every community. Beyond awareness, we are also democratizing safety through intelligent and preventive features in our products. We will continue to support India’s road safety agenda - where every ride, every day, is a commitment to come home safely.”

The campaign aims to drive measurable impact by focusing on students, gig workers, and women riders. In collaboration with the Traffic Police, Regional Transport Authorities and Educational Institutions, Hero MotoCorp aims to move beyond simple awareness, focusing on capacity building and behavioral shifts that instill a long-term culture of road safety.

- Safe School Zones and Child Safety

Focusing on the safety of young road users, the campaign will establish 10 Safe School Zones featuring speed-calming measures, road markings and 200 signages at key intersections in collaboration with traffic authorities. To deepen engagement and awareness, dual parent–child road Digital Road Safety Pledges will be rolled to over one million participants. In addition, school-level awareness drives, drawing competitions and jingle workshops will be conducted across 60 schools. In partnership with the International Road Federation (IRF), students will also undergo structured road safety workshops and simulation-based training, enabling them to internalize safe mobility behaviors at an early age.

- ‘Surakshit Saathi’ — Gig Worker Safety and Emergency Response

Under the ‘Surakshit Saathi’ initiative, the campaign will train and certify over 1000 delivery executives through a specialized hybrid program designed to equip them as first-responders or ‘Saathis’. These trainings will be conducted across Hero MotoCorp’s Traffic Parks. The program will include emergency response modules, behavioral guidance and distribution of safety gear, first-aid kits and emergency protocol cards.

- Community and Citizen Awareness Drive

As a part of the larger community engagement and awareness drive, 250 mobile billboards will be deployed as safety reminders for road users. From a Republic Day road safety event to digital pledge for citizens, awareness drives across 500 fuel stations to interactive traffic park engagements — the campaign aims to reach millions through on-ground and digital touchpoints.

- Women Rider and Inclusive Safety Campaign

Marking International Women’s Day, Hero MotoCorp will host a Women’s Bike Rally engaging 100 women riders, alongside the felicitation of women traffic police officers for their contribution to safe mobility. The campaign also highlights the company’s continued focus on inclusivity in road safety.

Through the ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative, Hero MotoCorp aims to deepen community engagement, strengthen multi-stakeholder collaboration and reinforce its role as a long-term partner in India’s road safety journey.