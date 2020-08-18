Hey Tomorrow Consumer Products plans new plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hey Tomorrow Consumer Products Pvt Ltd (HTCP) launched Hayden, a fruit and vegetable wash liquid. The city-based company is setting up an fully-automated plant with an investment of Rs nine crore to produce products that offer solutions to everyday problems.



"With special properties to penetrate uneven surfaces of fruits and vegetables to clean all dirt, 99.9 per cent of germs, pesticides and other impurities embedded in them, Hayden is made only from natural extracts, making it the only product in the market that's 100 per cent organic," said Anitha Nallapati, the company's Director.

The company expects the vegetable & fruit cleansers segment in India is estimated at Rs 2,400 crore by 2025 with an expected annual growth rate of 300 per cent. The company is eyeing Rs 14 crore turnover. The company is aiming at completing the new plant by end of next year. "It will create 150 direct and indirect jobs," said Monica Ravilla, company's another Director.