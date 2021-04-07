Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Highlights of RBI monetary policy announcements

Reserve Bank of India
x

Reserve Bank of India

Highlights

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy for 2021-22:

New Delhi: Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy for 2021-22:

* RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for fifth time in a row; repo at 4 pc

* Economic growth projection for current fiscal retained at 10.5 pc

* RBI to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth, keep inflation at targeted level

* Says recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic recovery, focus be on containing virus spread

* Projects 26.2 pc and 8.3 pc growth in June and September quarters; 5.4 pc and 6.2 pc in December and March quarters respectively

* Retail inflation projection revised to 5 pc in March quarter 2020-21

* Projects retail inflation at 5.2 pc in June and September quarters

* Gains from inflation targeting framework of 4 pc (+/- 2 pc) since 2016 reinforced by the retention of the target and the tolerance band by the government for next five years

* To ensure ample liquidity in system so that productive sectors get adequate credit

* Rs 50,000 crore additional liquidity facility to NABARD, NHB and SIDBI for fresh lending

* Will continue to do whatever it takes to preserve stability and to insulate financial firms from global spillovers

* Enhances maximum balance limit at end of the day from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per individual customers of payments banks

* To set up a committee for comprehensive review of the working of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X