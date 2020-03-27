Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the seventh bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 by the RBI amid COVID-19 pandemic:

* Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advances meeting scheduled for Apr 1-3

* Repo rate slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4%

* Reverse repo rate cut sharply by 90 basis points to 4% making unattractive for banks to deposit funds

* MPC votes unanimously for a reduction in the policy repo rate

* MPC decides to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary

* Committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut; unanimous on change in stance

* 2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua voted for a 50 bps rate cut

* Several measures taken to infuse liquidity of about Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the financial system

* RBI to undertake repo operation to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore

* Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut sharply by 100 bps to 3 per cent releasing Rs 1.37 lakh cr into the system

* RBI assures to work in mission mode, monitoring the evolving financial market and macroeconomic conditions

* MPC for the first time advances meeting date and refrains from giving next meeting date in the wake of evolving situation

* GDP growth rate of 5% for 2019-20 at risk from the impact of pandemic

* Global slowdown to deepen with adverse implication for India; crude oil slump upside for country

* Upside growth impulses to emanate from monetary, fiscal measures and the early containment of COVID-19

* Food prices to soften further on back of record foodgrain production

* MPC refrains from giving out growth, inflation outlook for coming fiscal on uncertain outlook

* RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans

* Moratorium on term loan, deferring of interest on working capital will not classify as default

* RBI urges banks and other financial institutions to do all they can to keep credit flowing

* All instruments - conventional and unconventional - on table to support financial stability and revive growth

* RBI assures that banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal

* RBI says macroeconomic fundamental stronger than that in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis

* Last tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) for banks deferred for 6 months to Sep

* The minutes of the MPC to be published by April 13.