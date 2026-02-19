HiLITE group gifts 47 cars worth Rs 20 cr to employees

Calicut: Celebrating three decades of transformation, HiLITE Group (www.hilitegroup.com) has marked its 30th-anniversary milestone with an extraordinary gesture of appreciation, gifting a fleet of 47 cars valued at Rs. 20 crore to its dedicated workforce. Alongside this celebration of its people, the Group announced a massive 50 million Sq. Ft. expansion across Kerala by 2030. This ambitious roadmap is projected to generate over two lakh jobs in the state, representing both a legacy achievement and a forward-looking strategy to position Kerala on the global investment and business map through IT parks, commercial hubs, and integrated urban ecosystems.

The fleet of cars gifted to the dedicated employees includes a range of premium and luxury models, featuring the Range Rovers, Audi Q8, and Land Rover Defender, alongside popular models such as the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kylaq and many more. By prioritizing this significant investment in its workforce, the Group highlights a people-centric approach and dedication to its employees.

“For three decades, we have focused on building the finer sides of Kerala. Our vision is to create aspirational spaces that stand the test of time,” said P Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group.

“The scale we are announcing today reflects our confidence in Kerala’s future,” said Ajil Muhammed, CEO, HiLITE Group. “Our projects are designed to elevate Kerala’s position in the global economy while strengthening local opportunities.” He added. Founded in 1996, HiLITE has pioneered landmark projects ranging from Focus Mall, Kerala’s first organised retail space, to the expansive HiLITE Malls in Calicut and Thrissur. Ten additional malls are currently in development across the State. This legacy continues at HiLITE City, where the Group having around 10,000 employees is developing what is set to become one of largest World Trade Center.