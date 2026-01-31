Hindalco, KADA Partner to Strengthen Youth Employability with Multi-Skills Training Centre at Kuppam

The facility was inaugurated by Hon’ble Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of senior Hindalco leadership, including Mr. Samik Basu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Kopal Agarwal, Head – Downstream, and other dignitaries.

The Kuppam Multi-Skills Training Centre aims to train and upskill over 500 youth annually through placement-linked, industry-aligned programmes, benchmarked to national and global standards. The initiative represents a scalable public–private partnership designed to accelerate regional transformation and advance the objectives of the Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029.

Speaking at the inauguration, Samik Basu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hindalco Industries Limited, added, “At Hindalco, we see skilling as a powerful catalyst for social and economic transformation. This Centre brings together global innovation and local relevance leveraging immersive, AI-enabled learning in partnership with Eon Reality, USA to make world-class vocational training accessible to youth in their own language. By integrating advanced technology with industry-linked, placement-focused programmes, we are creating sustainable pathways to employment and preparing a future-ready workforce for the region.”

Spread across 22,500 sq. ft., the purpose-built facility includes smart classrooms, domain-specific practical labs, digital learning labs, and career guidance infrastructure, designed to deliver industry-relevant, outcome-driven skilling.

Over the next three years, the Centre is expected to train over 875 youth and facilitate up to 600 job placements, while indirectly benefiting more than 5,000 family members and engaging 20,000 community members through awareness and skilling initiatives.

A key differentiator of the Centre is its AI-enabled digital learning platform, accessible even on basic smartphones and offering lifetime access for learners to upgrade skills and solve real-world challenges. Courses are delivered in local languages including Telugu, Gujarati, and Odia, ensuring inclusivity and ease of learning. This model will be replicated across Hindalco-supported centres in Gujarat and Odisha.

The initiative is strengthened through partnerships with leading industry players such as Philips Learning, Max Healthcare, SkillSonics, Indian Institute of Welding, Fronius, Seabery, and NASSCOM, with NASSCOM certification for select programmes in AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

The Kuppam Centre is part of Hindalco’s Youth Employability Enhancement Initiative, which has enabled sustainable livelihoods for over 12,000 youth across India, with centres such as Sambalpur, Dahej, and Rayagada emerging as strong models of impact.