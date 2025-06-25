Hindalco to acquire US-based AluChem Companies, Inc. for $125mn, expands global play in high-tech alumina

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of Specialty Alumina, for an enterprise value of USD 125 million. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco. This strategic acquisition marks a significant investment in specialty alumina, a key step in scaling its high-value, technology-led materials portfolio.

Hindalco’s Specialty Alumina business, a key pillar of its value-added strategy, has delivered consistent double-digit growth in recent years and emerged as a high-growth, high-margin vertical within the company’s portfolio. As specialty alumina finds newer applications across cutting-edge sectors such as electric mobility, semiconductors, and precision ceramics, this acquisition propels Hindalco up the innovation curve—enabling access to next-generation alumina applications and driving value-accretive growth.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said, “This acquisition is an important step in our global strategy to build a leadership position in value-added, high-tech materials. Our strategic foray into the specialty alumina space will not only accelerate the development of future-ready, sustainable solutions but also open new pathways to pursue high-impact growth opportunities. By integrating advanced technologies into our value chain, we are reinforcing our commitment to self-reliance, import substitution, and building scale in innovation-led businesses.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal step in strengthening our capabilities in next-generation alumina applications. As alumina gains increasing relevance in critical and clean-tech sectors, AluChem’s advanced chemistry capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to serve these fast-evolving markets. Importantly, it deepens our high value-added portfolio with differentiated products that drive profitability and strengthen our global competitiveness. It reinforces our commitment to innovation and to expanding our global footprint.”

AluChem brings Hindalco a strong presence in North America with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons across its three advanced manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Arkansas. The company is a long-established supplier of ultra-low soda calcined and Tabular Alumina—materials known for their exceptional thermal and mechanical stability used in cutting-edge applications in high precision mechanical components, and energy-intensive industrial refractories.

Saurabh Khedekar, CEO – Alumina Business, Hindalco Industries, added, “The acquisition unlocks immediate synergies for Hindalco, including market access and product portfolio expansion. Hindalco plans to work with AluChem’s high performance technology solutions and scale up production of ultra-low soda alumina products to drive larger global market share. The acquisition reinforces our ability to offer end-to-end alumina solutions that are both future-ready and customer-centric.”

Ronald P. Zapletal, Founder, AluChem Companies, Inc., said, "This partnership with Hindalco brings AluChem the ability and capital to scale up faster and build scale in North America. AluChem will benefit from their world-class sustainability and safety standards and practices, access to integrated operations and consistent, reliable raw material supply chain. Their ability to leverage R&D capabilities and a talented workforce adds tremendous value to our innovation pipeline, helping drive market expansion beyond North America."

The global Specialty Alumina market is projected to grow significantly, with increasing demand for tailored solutions in sectors ranging from ceramics and electronics to aerospace and medical applications. Hindalco currently operates 500 thousand tons of specialty alumina capacity and aims to scale up to 1 million tons by FY30.

The transaction is expected to close in the upcoming quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.