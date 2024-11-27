Live
Just In
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) installs Digital Smart Boards in 100 schools, benefitting 15,000+ students across 10 states
By integrating technology into the classroom, the newly installed smart boards aim to promote an interactive, engaging, and dynamic learning environment
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in collaboration with Y4D Foundation, has successfully installed Digital Smartboards in 100 primary and high schools across Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. As part of HCCB's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, this initiative aims to enhance classroom learning by integrating modern educational technology, promoting fostering interactive and engaging learning environments for approximately 15,000 students.
By integrating technology into the classroom, the newly installed smart boards aim to promote an interactive, engaging, and dynamic learning environment. The digital smart boards will serve as an essential tool in modernising the classroom experience, enabling teachers to offer more interactive lessons and enhancing students' ability to grasp complex concepts through visual and digital aids.
Reflecting on the initiative, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, HCCB said "Education serves as the key catalyst for societal transformation, andintegrating technology into classrooms is a strategic investment in the future of our communities. By equipping students with modern tools and fostering interactive learning environments, we are not only enhancing their educational experience but also empowering them with critical digital skills needed for a rapidly evolving world. This initiative aligns with our broader commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive growth, preparing today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders in a knowledge-driven economy.”
In tandem with its efforts to enhance educational infrastructure, HCCB places a strong emphasis on integrating WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) awareness into its education-focused initiatives. Recognizing that a healthy learning environment is foundational to academic success, HCCB conducts WASH awareness sessions across multiple states to teach students essential hygiene practices such as effective handwashing techniques, safe drinking water habits, and proper waste management. These lessons are complemented by the distribution of hygiene kits, enabling students to adopt these practices and create a cleaner, healthier school environment.
Additionally, HCCB has undertaken key infrastructure enhancements in schools to support both education and hygiene, including the construction of modern sanitation facilities, the installation of RO units for clean drinking water, and the provision of school furniture to improve learning conditions. These integrated efforts not only elevate the quality of education but also ensure that students thrive in an environment that promotes their overall health and well-being, embodying HCCB’s holistic approach to sustainable development through education.