Hindustan Zinc Limited Set to Host India’s Most Beautiful Marathon in Udaipur

Touted as India’s most beautiful marathon and one of the world’s most beautiful marathons, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon by Hindustan Zinc, is set to draw thousands of participants from around the globe to the start line at the iconic Udaipur Field Club on Sunday 29th September 2024. With a prize pool consisting of lakhs of cash rewards and vouchers, this inaugural event is set to bring together thousands of marathon enthusiasts alongside elite runners on a stunning route winding around the serene Fateh Sagar Lake amidst the majestic Aravalli hill ranges. The finishers will have the unique opportunity to experience the city’s exquisite beauty, ending the run with a distinctive medal made from finest zinc produced by Hindustan Zinc. This medal was unveiled during the press conference event in the presence of Shri Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited; Dr. Manoj Soni, Founder of ABCR; Shri Umesh Manwani, Honorary Secretary Field Club Udaipur and other dignitaries of Hindustan Zinc.

As an official member of the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and Distance Races, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon proudly holds the AIMS certification, solidifying its global recognition. The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon will feature three different race categories of 5kms, 10km and 21kms, allowing runners to traverse a path rich in Udaipur’s heritage, passing iconic landmarks such as the Maharana Pratap Smarak, lush gardens like Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the revered Neemuch Mata Mandir hill.

The marathon’s theme, #RunForZeroHunger, embodies a commitment to social responsibility and aligns with the broader mission of combating hunger. For each kilometer that the runners’ clock, Hindustan Zinc has pledged a zinc-rich meal to an undernourished child.

The first edition of the marathon will celebrate the rich legacy of zinc, a metal that has been intertwined with Udaipur’s identity long before it came to be known as the City of Lakes. Udaipur, aptly named Zinc City, boasts a zinc mining and smelting history that spans over 2,500 years, and supported the country’s advancement even during the bronze age, as zinc is a vital element for making bronze

The inaugural marathon will feature Shri Krishna Prakash, IPS, Chief of Maharashtra Police (Force One), as the race ambassador. He is notable for being the first Indian civil services officer to complete the Ironman Triathlon and achieve a historic feat in the Ultraman World Championship.

Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc and an avid marathoner, expressed his enthusiasm: “Marathons are a wonderful way to unwind, relax, and discover stories at every turn. The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon promises an experience like no other. This event has brought even greater international attention to Udaipur and has united people from diverse backgrounds for the noble cause of #RunForZeroHunger. By supporting the mission to eradicate rural malnutrition, we aim to encourage everyone to embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

Umesh Manwani, Honorary Secretary of Udaipur Field Club, emphasized the relevance of marathon, stating, “The marathon will enhance the charm of this city’s rich heritage. As the venue partner for the marathon, our top priority is ensuring safety of all runners and providing them with an experience of a lifetime.”

To enhance the experience for participants, special arrangements by Anybody Can Run will be in place. Hydration stations will be strategically located along the route, providing essential refreshments. Additionally, medical stations and resting spots will be available, staffed by experienced physiotherapists and doctors.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.

Anybody Can Run (ABCR), founded by Dr. Manoj Soni, is an organization dedicated to promoting health, fitness, and community spirit through various sports events. ABCR not only organizes marathons like the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon but also leverages these events to support various social causes, making fitness accessible and meaningful for everyone. Our mission is to create a culture of wellness and social responsibility by engaging communities in activities that inspire a healthier and more active lifestyle.