Hindustan Zinc Supplies Zinc for India’s Heaviest Transmission Steel Pole Structure

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, announced that its top-quality zinc has been used in the galvanization process for India's heaviest transmission steel pole structure. The massive 400 kV (kilovolts) dual pole structure standing approximately 57 meters tall, underwent galvanization process utilizing a mix of Hindustan Zinc’s low-dross jumbo special high grade zinc and special high grade (SHG) zinc ingots. The zinc galvanization process protects the intricate structure from corrosion and forms a barrier against air, water, heat and pollution thereby enhancing the structural integrity of the dual pole. The structure, designed and manufactured by Skipper Limited, is part of the 400 kV Quad Moose DC Transmission Lines Project under the proposed Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy with Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh. Skipper Limited, India’s largest power transmission and distribution structure manufacturer, operates one of the country’s largest galvanizing facilities at its West Bengal plant.

The dual pole structure weighing over 200 metric tons offers a significantly optimized design compared to traditional four-legged lattice towers, making it ideal for metro cities and urban areas with space constraints. To protect against corrosion, the dual pole structure underwent galvanization employing a mix Hindustan Zinc’s low-dross jumbo special high-grade zinc and special high grade (SHG) ingots, that involves the application of a zinc coating to steel, thereby forming a metallurgical bond with steel and creating a strong protective coating. The zinc layer extends the structure’s lifespan by about 30-35 years. For the galvanization process, the heaviest structure utilized Hindustan Zinc’s special high grade zinc and innovative low-dross (mineral waste on the surface of ingot) jumbo special high-grade zinc that offers convenience and simplifies handling & loading owing to its sheer size & weight. The galvanized dual pole was dispatched to Andhra Pradesh, a coastal region prone to corrosion. Zinc’s protective layer is essential for coastal areas, where high humidity, salt and moisture accelerate corrosion and compromise structural integrity.

Zinc’s sacrificial properties that protect steel make it vital for strengthening India’s infrastructure, including public infrastructure, railways, roadways, bridges and power transmission. The galvanization process acts as a continuous protective shield for steel, preventing corrosion, reducing maintenance and replacement costs. According to the International Zinc Association’s report titled ‘New Corrosion Map of India’, based on over 8 years of testing in 5 Indian cities, the average cost of corrosion up to 5% of the country’s GDP. India’s cost of corrosion is higher than other major countries due to lower utilization of galvanized coatings. It is much simpler and more cost-effective to prevent corrosion than to repair or replace the damaged equipment or component that failed because of corrosion.

Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited said, "At Hindustan Zinc, customer centricity is of paramount importance to us, and we are committed to providing our customers with innovative products who are creating enduring infrastructure for the country. By consistently collaborating with industry leaders like Skipper Limited, we are fortifying critical infrastructure projects across the nation. We are immensely proud to contribute to such an impactful project. As India's focus on building world-class infrastructure intensifies, zinc galvanization becomes even more critical as it enhances longevity and ensures durability of such projects. Hindustan Zinc has been at the forefront of India's industrial growth, and our zinc has consistently demonstrated its exceptional quality and performance."

Sajan Kumar Bansal, Managing Director Skipper Limited, added, "The success of this project is a result of a strong partnership between industry leaders coming together to take the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat ahead. Hindustan Zinc is a trusted supplier of top-quality zinc products that play a crucial role in ensuring the structural integrity and long-term durability of the structures we produce. The project's completion is a significant milestone for India's power infrastructure, and we are honored to have been a part of it."

Hindustan Zinc offers one of the world's largest zinc product portfolios, serving over 40 countries with a strong focus on customer innovation. The company's Customer Technical Services team and Centre of Excellence collaborate closely with customers to meet their specific needs. Hindustan Zinc's products are the first in India to be Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) verified, ensuring transparency in environmental impact, and are certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for quality. Additionally, the company also has REACH quality certification for exporting its products to Europe.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc launched EcoZen, Asia’s first low carbon 'green' zinc, with a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne per tonne of zinc produced. Manufactured using renewable energy, EcoZen has 75% lower global warming potential than the global average, helping customers avoid about 400 kgs of carbon emissions per tonne of galvanized steel. This innovation underscores Hindustan Zinc's commitment to decarbonization and offers customers a competitive edge in sustainable practices.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.

