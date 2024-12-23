Hindustan Zinc Supported Farmers Achieve INR 5 Cr Revenue Through Five Farmer Produce Organizations

Shri Panna Lal, a generational farmer from Rajasthan, had long relied on age-old techniques passed down through generations. While rooted in tradition, these methods often limited his yields and income, leaving a lot of room for growth. Everything changed when he joined Hindustan Zinc’s Samadhan initiative. Through comprehensive training in sustainable guava cultivation and expert consultations, he was guided to adopt modern practices, including solar-powered irrigation. With newfound knowledge and sustainable solar irrigation cutting costs, Panna Lal transformed his farm, achieving a remarkable 60% increase in income within just two seasons. Today, he is inspiring many other farmers in his community to embrace innovation and cultivate prosperity.

Hindustan Zinc’s flagship Samadhan initiative is at the heart of these transformations. Engaging with over 30,000 farmer families across Rajasthan, it promotes sustainable agriculture, collective enterprising, and innovation. The initiative’s five Individual Farmer Producer Organizations (i-FPOs), with more than 6,900 shareholders, have collectively generated nearly INR 5 crore in revenue during FY24. By fostering micro-enterprises like dairy and mineral mixture units, Samadhan is creating economic ripple effects that enrich lives and build stronger communities.

Recognizing the pivotal role farmers play in the nation’s holistic progress, the Samadhan Initiative equips them with tools and knowledge to embrace modern farming techniques, adopt sustainable irrigation methods, and integrate profitable practices like cattle rearing and horticulture. Since its inception, the initiative has trained over 5,000 farmers in advanced agricultural practices and benefited 10,000 farmers through convergence programs. It has also supported 4,300 women in agriculture & livestock activities and established 389 Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs).

Shrimati Shyamubai’s journey is one of resilience and triumph. Once trapped in the cycle of subsistence farming, she faced an uphill battle to provide for her family. Her turning point came when she became a member of Ghatawali Mataji Farmer Producer Organization (GMFPO) under Hindustan Zinc’s Samadhan initiative. With access to veterinary care, quality feed, and insemination support, Shyamubai transitioned from a struggling cattle owner to a thriving dairy production partner. Her dairy production skyrocketed from 5 liters to 25 liters a day, enabling her to fund her children’s education and secure her family’s future. Her story stands as a powerful testament to how collective enterprise and modern resources can change lives.

Expanding its scope, the program also includes micro-enterprises like dairy processing units, which process up to 1200 liters of milk daily. Such interventions bolster rural economies by providing steady income streams and promoting self-reliance.

Beyond farming, Hindustan Zinc’s CSR portfolio addresses various thematic areas, including education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, water and sanitation, skill development, and infrastructure improvement. Through initiatives like Shiksha Sambal, Unchi Udaan, and Nand Ghar, the company has positively impacted nearly 20 lakh people from about 3,700 villages. Focused efforts on digital literacy, scholarships, self-help groups, and rural sports have further enhanced the socio-economic fabric of these communities. These interventions underscore Hindustan Zinc’s unwavering commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive growth in its operational areas.

Among one of the Top 10 CSR companies in India, Hindustan Zinc remains dedicated to uplifting the nation’s farming communities through innovative practices and collaborative initiatives, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.