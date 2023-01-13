Hintastica starts 210-cr water-heater plant in TS

Hintastica Private Limited (HPL), a joint venture between Hindware Home Innovation Limited and Groupe Atlantic of France, announced the commencement of the production of its range of heating appliances at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jadcherla, Telangana.



With an initial investment of Rs 210 crore, the 5.7-acre facility has the capacity to produce six lakh units of water heaters and heating appliances annually, and will generate employment to more than 500 people directly and indirectly. The HPL will export 30 per cent products manufactured here to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri-Lanka in the SAARC region, and the rest will be sold out in the domestic market, said Sandip Somany, Chairman, Hindware Home Innovation Limited.

He further said, "With the opening of the new manufacturing plant, we are confident to optimally increase our market share, and further strengthen our position in the water heater segment. By next two-and-half years, we may fully utilise the capacity and go for additional capacity."

The plant is built on an environmentally friendly design that utilises advanced energy saving manufacturing equipment and renewable energy sources.Groupe Atlantic will be supporting HPL with technological expertise to produce best-in-class heating appliances.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sandip Somany- Chairman, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, Pierre-Louis François- CEO, Groupe Atlantic and Eric Fajole- Trade Commissioner- Embassy of France in India. Additionally, other senior executives from Groupe Atlantic, strategic partners, and stakeholders were also present during the ceremony.

The production at the plant begins with square moulded and cylindrical storage water heater models 'Alivio' and 'Ezro neo' respectively. The first portable water heater 'Kweik' by Hindware Atlantic is also being manufactured in the same plant. As per the latest industry reports, the water heater market in India is Rs2,300 crore and is expected to grow to around Rs 6,100 crore by FY2032 owing to a rise in the adoption of personal electric water heaters in India, rapid urbanisation, widespread availability of energy and rising disposable incomes.