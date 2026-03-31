Hit by war, oil, fund outflows, markets end year in red

Mumbai: Indianequity benchmark indices ended the final trading session of fiscal year 2025–26 with sharp losses, as escalating tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,635.67 points, or 2.22 per cent, to settle at 71,947.55, after falling as much as 1,809 points during intraday trade. The broader NSE Nifty 50 dropped 488.20 points, or 2.14 per cent, to close at 22,331.40.

The sell-off marked the second consecutive day of steep declines and capped a weak fiscal year, with the Sensex losing 7 per cent and the Nifty shedding 5 per cent over FY26.

Market sentiment remained fragile amid the prolonged West Asia conflict, now in its fifth week, which has intensified fears of supply disruptions and inflationary pressures. Brent crude prices surged 2.18 per cent to USD 115.1 per barrel, exacerbating concerns for an import-dependent economy like India.

Banking and financial stocks bore the brunt of the decline, with heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv emerging as major laggards. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) also featured among top losers. In contrast, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the only notable gainers on the Sensex.

The weakness extended beyond large caps. Broader markets witnessed sharper cuts, with the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices falling 2.68 per cent and 2.66 per cent, respectively.

From a technical perspective, analysts highlighted that the Nifty’s close below the crucial 22,500 support level signals a continuation of the broader downtrend. The 22,500–22,600 zone is now seen as immediate resistance.

Globally, markets mirrored the risk-off sentiment. Asian indices such as Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi tumbled nearly 3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also ended lower. US markets had closed sharply down on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 2 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained aggressive sellers, offloading equities worth Rs4,367.30 crore in the previous session. For March, total outflows touched a staggering Rs1.14 lakh crore (USD 12.3 billion), marking the worst monthly exodus on record. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided partial support, purchasing Rs3,566.15 crore worth of equities.