HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2025: Celebrating India’s Leaders in Innovation, Enterprise & Impact | Full Winners List

The HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2025 honoured trailblazers across industries from real estate and technology to education, healthcare, hospitality, entrepreneurship and emerging future-tech ventures. The evening recognised organisations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and contribution to India’s economic growth. There was also a GCC session that emphasised on the rapidly growing technologies with curated speakers taking on the stage to share their vision, ideas and future of innovation.

This year’s awards also highlighted India’s rapid advancement in AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, education innovation, healthcare excellence, real estate leadership and more.

Notable recognitions included Quantana Private Limited winning Best AI Service Provider, Deep Algorithms Solutions Pvt Ltd receiving the Best Cyber Security Solutions Provider Award, and TriQuanta Labs’ CEO Naga Chaitanya Kosanam honoured as Best Young Entrepreneur in Quantum Computing.





Here is the complete list of winners, as seen in the official winners chart:

1. Life Time Achievement Award

Company: Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited

Winner: Prasanna Kumar Motupalli (CMD)

2. Life Time Achievement Award

Company: Malaxmi Group

Winner: Harish Chandra Prasad Yarlagadda (Founder & Chairman)

3. Best HR & CRM Solutions

Company: Spryle

Winner: Dr. Venkat Boora (Founder & CEO)

4. Best Dairy Products Manufacturing

Company: Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited

Winner: Ch. Rajeshwar Rao (Chairman)

5. Best Economy Hotels

Company: SVM Grand

Winner: Meka Vara Prasad (Chairman)

6. Most Trusted Real Estate Company

Company: NRI Projects

Winner: Namburi Ravi (Chairman)

7. Best Tour Operator in India (International & Domestic Tours)

Company: Southern Travels

Winner: A. Krishna Mohan (MD)

8. Education Excellence Award in Commerce & Management

Company: Avinash Group of Institutions

Winner: Commerce Guru Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara (Chairman)

9. Best Emerging Entrepreneur

Company: Fortune Global Elevators

Winner: G. Srisailam (Managing Director)

10. Fastest Emerging Brand in Jewellers

Company: Mukunda Jewellers

Winners: B. Ashish Reddy & K. Nikhita Reddy (Directors)

11. Best Catering & Food Process

Company: Abhi Events and Caterers

Winner: Mr. Abhi (Founder)

12. Best Real Estate Company in Customer Service

Company: Sampangi Realty and Infrastructure

Winner: Lion Sampangi Brothers (CMD & CEO)

13. Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award

Company: M/s Boxwish & S Infra Heights Pvt Ltd

Winner: Ms. Sravanthi (Founder)

14. Best Junior College in Telangana

Company: Resonance College’s

Winner: Narra Purna Chandra Rao (Managing Director)

15. Best Entrepreneur for Brand Strategy & Leadership Skills

Company: Tad Global Branding Pvt. Ltd.

Winner: Mr. Rahul Srinivas Mitra (Founder Director, Strategy & Design)

16. Best Emerging Fertility Care Center

Company: KIMS–Sunshine Hospitals

Winner: Sudhaker Jadhav (Chief Operating Officer)

17. Best Social Entrepreneur

Company: Indo Euro Synchronization Pvt Ltd

Winner: Raj Vangapandu (Managing Director)

18. Best Kailash Manasarovar Tour Operator

Company: Sri Gayathri Tours & Travels

Winner: P. V. Bharath Kumar (Managing Director)

19. Best Legacy Business Award

Company: Guru’s Universe Pvt Ltd

Winner: Mr. Kamal Jeet Singh (Founder)

(Second Panel Winners)

20. Best Startup Entrepreneur

Company: VOLTA

Winner: Mr. Raja Vikram Kolichina (CEO)

21. Best Institution Foreign Collaboration

Company: Roots Collegium

Winner: B. P. Padala (Chairman)

22. Best Entrepreneur (Sports and Leagues)

Company: Kankanala Sports LLP

Winner: Abhishek Reddy Kankanala (Chairman)

23. Best Textile and Baby Products

Company: Tiny Twig India Pvt Ltd

Winner: Dr. Madhu Shiva (Co-Founder & Director)

24. Best Integrated Branding & Marketing Firm

Company: TAD Ad Agency

Winner: Ms. Pooja Mitra

25. Best Entrepreneur in Quantum Computing

Company: TriQuanta Labs

Winner: Naga Chaitanya Kosanam (CEO)

26. Best Entrepreneur Award

Company: Indus Universal School

Winner: Vijay Kumar Devarakonda (Founder Director)

27. Best Innovative Entrepreneur

Company: The Culinary Lounge

Winner: Gopi Byluppala (Founder & CEO)

28. Best Incredible in Innovation Award

Company: VITAP University

Winner: Dr. Ameet Chavan (Director)

29. Best End-to-End Smart Metering

Company: Win AMR Systems Private Limited

Winner: Thirupathi Rao Jalagam (CMD)

30. Best Event Management

Company: Eventz Bazaar

Winner: Priya Reddy Satti (Founder)

31. Best AI Service Provider

Company: Quantana Private Limited

Winner: Vishal Kumar (CEO)

32. Best Education Institution in Management

Company: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE)

Winner: Dr. Vijay Laxmi (Registrar)

33. Best Cyber Security Solutions Provider

Company: Deep Algorithms Solutions Private Limited

Winner: JP Mishra (Founder & CEO)

34. 75 Years of Excellence in Commerce & Art Education

Company: Badruka College of Commerce and Arts

Winner: Srikishan Badruka (Secretary)

35. Best Super Specialty Hospital

Company: Lifespan Pvt Ltd

Winner: Dr. Narendra Ram Nambula (Founder & CMD)

36. Best Consulting in Financial Services

Company: SimplyBiz Pvt Ltd

Winner: Raghu Babu Guntur (Founder)

And as the curtain falls on this year’s edition,

HMTV’s annual awards platform continues to highlight the efforts of institutions and leaders who bring meaningful change to society through their work.