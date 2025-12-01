HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2025: Celebrating India’s Leaders in Innovation, Enterprise & Impact | Full Winners List
Explore the complete winners list of the HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2025, featuring top achievers in AI, cybersecurity, real estate, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, branding, innovation and more. See all award categories and recipients in one place.
The HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2025 honoured trailblazers across industries from real estate and technology to education, healthcare, hospitality, entrepreneurship and emerging future-tech ventures. The evening recognised organisations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and contribution to India’s economic growth. There was also a GCC session that emphasised on the rapidly growing technologies with curated speakers taking on the stage to share their vision, ideas and future of innovation.
This year’s awards also highlighted India’s rapid advancement in AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, education innovation, healthcare excellence, real estate leadership and more.
Notable recognitions included Quantana Private Limited winning Best AI Service Provider, Deep Algorithms Solutions Pvt Ltd receiving the Best Cyber Security Solutions Provider Award, and TriQuanta Labs’ CEO Naga Chaitanya Kosanam honoured as Best Young Entrepreneur in Quantum Computing.
Here is the complete list of winners, as seen in the official winners chart:
1. Life Time Achievement Award
Company: Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited
Winner: Prasanna Kumar Motupalli (CMD)
2. Life Time Achievement Award
Company: Malaxmi Group
Winner: Harish Chandra Prasad Yarlagadda (Founder & Chairman)
3. Best HR & CRM Solutions
Company: Spryle
Winner: Dr. Venkat Boora (Founder & CEO)
4. Best Dairy Products Manufacturing
Company: Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited
Winner: Ch. Rajeshwar Rao (Chairman)
5. Best Economy Hotels
Company: SVM Grand
Winner: Meka Vara Prasad (Chairman)
6. Most Trusted Real Estate Company
Company: NRI Projects
Winner: Namburi Ravi (Chairman)
7. Best Tour Operator in India (International & Domestic Tours)
Company: Southern Travels
Winner: A. Krishna Mohan (MD)
8. Education Excellence Award in Commerce & Management
Company: Avinash Group of Institutions
Winner: Commerce Guru Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara (Chairman)
9. Best Emerging Entrepreneur
Company: Fortune Global Elevators
Winner: G. Srisailam (Managing Director)
10. Fastest Emerging Brand in Jewellers
Company: Mukunda Jewellers
Winners: B. Ashish Reddy & K. Nikhita Reddy (Directors)
11. Best Catering & Food Process
Company: Abhi Events and Caterers
Winner: Mr. Abhi (Founder)
12. Best Real Estate Company in Customer Service
Company: Sampangi Realty and Infrastructure
Winner: Lion Sampangi Brothers (CMD & CEO)
13. Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award
Company: M/s Boxwish & S Infra Heights Pvt Ltd
Winner: Ms. Sravanthi (Founder)
14. Best Junior College in Telangana
Company: Resonance College’s
Winner: Narra Purna Chandra Rao (Managing Director)
15. Best Entrepreneur for Brand Strategy & Leadership Skills
Company: Tad Global Branding Pvt. Ltd.
Winner: Mr. Rahul Srinivas Mitra (Founder Director, Strategy & Design)
16. Best Emerging Fertility Care Center
Company: KIMS–Sunshine Hospitals
Winner: Sudhaker Jadhav (Chief Operating Officer)
17. Best Social Entrepreneur
Company: Indo Euro Synchronization Pvt Ltd
Winner: Raj Vangapandu (Managing Director)
18. Best Kailash Manasarovar Tour Operator
Company: Sri Gayathri Tours & Travels
Winner: P. V. Bharath Kumar (Managing Director)
19. Best Legacy Business Award
Company: Guru’s Universe Pvt Ltd
Winner: Mr. Kamal Jeet Singh (Founder)
(Second Panel Winners)
20. Best Startup Entrepreneur
Company: VOLTA
Winner: Mr. Raja Vikram Kolichina (CEO)
21. Best Institution Foreign Collaboration
Company: Roots Collegium
Winner: B. P. Padala (Chairman)
22. Best Entrepreneur (Sports and Leagues)
Company: Kankanala Sports LLP
Winner: Abhishek Reddy Kankanala (Chairman)
23. Best Textile and Baby Products
Company: Tiny Twig India Pvt Ltd
Winner: Dr. Madhu Shiva (Co-Founder & Director)
24. Best Integrated Branding & Marketing Firm
Company: TAD Ad Agency
Winner: Ms. Pooja Mitra
25. Best Entrepreneur in Quantum Computing
Company: TriQuanta Labs
Winner: Naga Chaitanya Kosanam (CEO)
26. Best Entrepreneur Award
Company: Indus Universal School
Winner: Vijay Kumar Devarakonda (Founder Director)
27. Best Innovative Entrepreneur
Company: The Culinary Lounge
Winner: Gopi Byluppala (Founder & CEO)
28. Best Incredible in Innovation Award
Company: VITAP University
Winner: Dr. Ameet Chavan (Director)
29. Best End-to-End Smart Metering
Company: Win AMR Systems Private Limited
Winner: Thirupathi Rao Jalagam (CMD)
30. Best Event Management
Company: Eventz Bazaar
Winner: Priya Reddy Satti (Founder)
31. Best AI Service Provider
Company: Quantana Private Limited
Winner: Vishal Kumar (CEO)
32. Best Education Institution in Management
Company: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE)
Winner: Dr. Vijay Laxmi (Registrar)
33. Best Cyber Security Solutions Provider
Company: Deep Algorithms Solutions Private Limited
Winner: JP Mishra (Founder & CEO)
34. 75 Years of Excellence in Commerce & Art Education
Company: Badruka College of Commerce and Arts
Winner: Srikishan Badruka (Secretary)
35. Best Super Specialty Hospital
Company: Lifespan Pvt Ltd
Winner: Dr. Narendra Ram Nambula (Founder & CMD)
36. Best Consulting in Financial Services
Company: SimplyBiz Pvt Ltd
Winner: Raghu Babu Guntur (Founder)
And as the curtain falls on this year’s edition,
HMTV’s annual awards platform continues to highlight the efforts of institutions and leaders who bring meaningful change to society through their work.