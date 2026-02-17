Homebound for Healing: Convenient Tele-Medicals triggered 126% Spike in NRI Policies; 70% Jump in Family-Floater, world-class healthcare at 40% Discount

Key Insights at a glance:

 126% growth in purchases fuelled by tech and ease of buying

 40% premium discount for NRI segment

 Multi-Year policies: 19% spike in purchases, OPD claims tripled

 70% jump in Family-Floater adoption and high Sum Insured

Decoding the 126% Growth in NRI health segment

The NRI customer segment has witnessed an unprecedented surge of 126%. This growth is supported by AI-driven tele-medical check-ups. This paired with digital-first onboarding and the 0% GST reform, provides seamless cross-border experience for the global Indian.

This is how segments have grown year-on-year:

• Family Floater Coverage: The share of family-floater health policies has increased from 20% to 70% year-on-year, with a notable spike after GST exemption. NRIs are prioritising family health cover with higher coverage at an average 25 lakh+ as the preferred choice.

• Parental coverage: Share of policies bought for parents has increased from 32% to 60% year-on-year; highlighting health of ageing loved ones is a non-negotiable priority for the Indian diaspora. Additionally, health insurance plans bought by NRIs for senior parents based in India offer concierge support to mitigate the challenges of remote caregiving.

Geography of Demand: Why NRIs are heading home for Care

The Gulf region is dominating the NRI insurance market. This is not a coincidence; rather it shows structural differences in global healthcare and residency.

• The Gulf Dominance (50% share): GCC countries, primarily the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, account for half of the total NRI customer base. Shorter flight times allow NRIs to access Indian healthcare, at a significantly cheaper price. Indian health plans cost $120-$300 compared to $2,000–$3,000 in the GCC. This makes Indian health plans a highly attractive financial choice.

• The European Shift (25% share): Europe represents a quarter of the market largely because of the long wait times for non-emergency surgeries in local healthcare systems. For NRIs living in Europe, Indian health insurance is a fast track to treatment. Instead of waiting months or even years for procedures like hip replacements or cataract surgeries, they use their insurance to access high quality, immediate care in India’s private hospitals.

• The USA/Canada Market (17% share): USA/Canada hold a 13% market share. High medical costs in the USA and Canada are pushing NRIs to India, even a return flight plus treatment here costs less than a planned procedure overseas.

• Others – Asia, ANZ & Africa (8% share): NRIs in these countries use Indian health plans as a backup for major elective surgeries (e.g., knee replacement or cardiac procedures) which remain 70–80% cheaper in India. Also, a high-cover Indian plan (e.g., ₹1 Crore) costs less annually than a single month’s premium abroad.

Ailments Driving NRI Health Insurance Claims

• The NRIs segment is increasingly leveraging Indian healthcare for a spectrum of needs, ranging from chronic ailments like respiratory issues, maternity issues to critical care like oncology.

• Due to ageing and vision-related health concerns, we have witnessed high claim volumes, particularly for cataract surgeries. Also, dental care has emerged as a major driver. NRIs are now specifically seeking plans with OPD cover to bypass the exorbitant costs of dental treatments overseas.

The OPD Surge, nearly tripled, jumping from 7% to 20%

The surge in OPD (Outpatient Department) adoption is one of the most significant shifts in NRI health behaviour, jumping from 7% to 20%. This signifies Indian health insurance is no longer just for emergencies like major surgery, instead, families are now using it as a complete healthcare package.

• Beyond Hospitalisation: OPD cover pays for doctor consultations, diagnostic tests (like MRIs or blood work), and pharmacy bills that do not require an overnight stay. Many NRIs use their trips to India to conduct full health check-ups or visit specialists.

• Managing Chronic Care: For parents with ongoing conditions like diabetes or hypertension, OPD coverage is a game-changer. It covers the recurring costs of monthly medications and routine monitoring, making it a high frequency, high-value benefit.

Strategic Shift to High Coverage: 70% increase in sum insured

• NRIs are increasingly moving away from basic coverage. A 70% jump in customers opting for higher sum insured values indicates a deep understanding of medical inflation estimated at around 14% annually.

• NRIs accustomed to high-cost healthcare want policies that can cover advanced robotic surgeries or specialised treatments in India without any out-of-pocket expenses.

The appeal of Multi-Year policies: 19% spike in adoption

Multi-year policies have seen a 19% spike in adoption, as NRIs increasingly prioritise premium lock-ins to hedge against medical inflation in India. By securing 2-to-3-year tenures, the diaspora is effectively freezing their healthcare costs while eliminating the friction of cross-border annual renewals.

• Reduced friction: Multi – year health insurance policies reduce the stress of remembering annual renewal dates and paper work. This ensures that their aging parents and loved ones back in India always have active insurance, without the risk of a policy accidentally expiring.

Luxury Care, Local Cost: High-End Healthcare at up to 40% Discount

India is emerging as the global value-capital for healthcare, offering a rare combination of world-class quality treatment at an affordable cost. Most insurers are promoting NRIs to opt-in for Indian health cover for themselves or their loved ones, with few offering discounts up to 40% or more and at an average of 25% across majority of players.

• Premium savings: Secure a policy in India for 40% less cost of similar coverage in the USA, Canada, Europe, or the Gulf.

• Procedure savings: Access surgeries, consultations, and life-saving medicines at 70% to 90% cheaper rate less than foreign nations.

• Wait-time factor: Beyond cost, the value includes speed. While public systems in the UK or Canada face long backlogs, Indian private healthcare offers near-instant access to specialists, which is an important factor for NRIs.

Spokesperson’s Quote

Siddharth Singhal, Business Head - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com said “We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how NRIs approach health insurance in India. Our 126% NRI growth proves that tech has finally dissolved the borders of healthcare. With AI-telemedicals removing physical hurdles and family-floater and parental policies adoption jumping 70% & 60% respectively, we’re seeing a global shift: NRIs are no longer buying insurance only as a contingency for emergencies. They are increasingly viewing it as a comprehensive healthcare solution, covering preventive care, outpatient expenses, planned treatments, and long-term needs for themselves and their families, especially aging parents back home (concierge support). As international medical expenses skyrocket, the 40% cost advantage of our domestic world-class facilities is making India the global value-hub for the diaspora’s healthcare.”