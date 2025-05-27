Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates two Automated Driving Test Tracks by Maruti Suzuki

In a significant move to enhance road safety in Uttarakhand, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) in Haridwar and Rishikesh set up by Maruti Suzuki under its CSR initiative.

ADTTs are equipped with high-definition cameras and integrated IT systems to conduct driving license evaluations without human intervention. This technology ensures a more comprehensive, efficient, and transparent testing process for driving license seekers. Evaluation at ADTTs is done in line with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).

Both these new ADTTs will cater to driving license testing for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV), and 2- wheelers. In addition to automation of these two ADTTs, Maruti Suzuki operates an ADTT in Dehradun, since 2019. This facility won accolades from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for Excellence and Good Governance in 2019-2020.

Dedicating the facility to the state, Brijesh Kumar Sant (IAS), Secretary Transport, Uttarakhand Government, said, “We are committed to making Uttarakhand's roads safer, and Maruti Suzuki's ADTTs are an important enabler in this direction. Our association with Maruti Suzuki goes back to 2009, when the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research was established in Dehradun. With the comprehensive evaluation at ADTTs, we can ensure that only skilled drivers get a driving license. Another state-run road safety initiative where we work with Maruti Suzuki is refresher training for commercial drivers before Char Dham yatra (holy pilgrimage). I also compliment the Company for steering this training program, which helps prepare drivers for yatra route.”

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank the Uttarakhand Government for their continued association with Maruti Suzuki. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand is rapidly progressing. One of the key growth drivers for the state is tourism. Efficient and skilled drivers are needed to boost tourism and contribute to safer roads. Our Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) can play a vital role to achieve this goal by ensuring that only skilled and competent drivers receive a license through a 100% computerized, transparent, and efficient testing process.”