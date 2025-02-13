Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, has launched a series of community initiatives in Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts, Andhra Pradesh, as part of its comprehensive CSR approach, Project SHINE. These initiatives include the installation of a water ATM, Reverse Osmosis (RO) filters, new toilet facilities, and a comprehensive Water Access, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) program. Shri Satya Kumar Yadav, Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated HCCB’s CSR initiatives at an event held at Sivampalli, Tadimarri Block, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh.

As part of Project SHINE, HCCB's CSR initiatives include the installation of a Water ATM in Sivampalli, Tadimarri Block, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh, providing villagers with safe drinking water and enhancing their quality of life. Additionally, three RO filters have been placed in Government SW Girls Hostel, Durga Nagar, Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Zilla Parishad Boys High School, Mudigubba, Sri Sathya Sai , Andhra Pradesh, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), Tadimarri, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. These region-specific initiatives highlight HCCB's dedication to meeting critical needs and promoting development in rural areas.

Additionally, as part of its Water Access, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative, HCCB is constructing toilet facilities at six locations in Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Girls in Gunjepalle, Mudigubba Block, Anantapur District, Government BC College Boys Hostel (Residential college), Guttakindapalli Village, Mudigubba Mandal, Anantapur District, ZP High School, Gotluru, Dharmavaram block, Anantapur, Government B.C Girls Hostel, Mudigubba Mandal, Anantapur District, Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Malyavantham District, Anantapur and Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Malyavantham District, Anantapur. In addition to infrastructure development, HCCB is conducting WASH sessions in schools and communities, focusing on essential topics such as personal hygiene, proper handwashing techniques, sanitation practices, adolescence, and the prevention of communicable diseases.

Commenting on HCCB's CSR initiatives, satya Kumar Yadav, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said, " The work done by organisations like HCCB in improving rural Andhra Pradesh is truly commendable. By providing clean drinking water through water ATMs and RO filters, they are making a significant impact on the lives of rural communities. Their WASH initiatives are also raising crucial awareness about hygiene and sanitation. These efforts align perfectly with the Andhra Pradesh government's vision for rural development, and fostering sustainable growth.”

Highlighting Project SHINE initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, HCCB, stated, “At HCCB, we are committed to empowering communities by addressing their most pressing needs and creating meaningful, sustainable impact. Our goal is to enhance infrastructure, ensure clean water availability, foster skill development, and promote digital literacy – all aimed at crafting opportunities that significantly improve people's lives. By driving substantial and enduring transformation, we nurture the future of our communities and contribute to the prosperity and growth of Andhra Pradesh.”

HCCB's comprehensive CSR approach, Project SHINE, is centered on five core thematic areas: Sustainable Solutions for Environment & Disaster Management, Health & Hygiene through WASH Initiatives, Inclusive Growth via Women Empowerment & Livelihood, Nurturing Potential with Education & Skill Building, and Empowering Communities for a Better Future.

Through Project SHINE, HCCB consistently engages in various CSR initiatives including water rejuvenation and skill development training for women and youth in Andhra Pradesh. To date, HCCB's efforts have positively influenced the lives of approximately 2 lakh individuals across Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, HCCB has provided Digital & Financial literacy training to more than 4,000 women and has implemented several CSR projects, including the installation of water ATMs, digital Smartboards, and solar streetlights.

HCCB has also collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to provide sales and marketing training to 5,000 young professionals and have trained over 7,650 individuals so far. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), spans seven districts in Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur, and Chittoor.