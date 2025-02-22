Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurates Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages’ CSR initiatives in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, has launched a series of community initiatives in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, under its comprehensive CSR program: Project SHINE. These include implementation of sales and marketing training for youth, installation of water filtration units, electric vehicles (EVs) for waste collection, and Water Access, Sanitation, & Hygiene (WASH) programs. Shri. T. G. Bharath, Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated these initiatives in the presence of Shri P. Ranjit Basha, IAS, District Collector, Kurnool, local officials, community members and beneficiaries at an event held in Kurnool.

HCCB is investing in Kurnool's future, bridging the skill gap by providing youth with sales and marketing training at nine colleges to improve employability and career prospects. These programs are tailored to meet the diverse needs and proficiency levels of young people from various backgrounds, ensuring active and practical learning. Opening doors to financial and economic inclusion, HCCB is also conducting Digital and Financial Literacy training for local women Self-Help Groups in Kurnool. This initiative empowers them to access and utilize essential digital financial services. Beyond training, the company also provides vital tools like sewing machines, empowering women to stitch their own path to economic independence.

As part of its WASH initiative, HCCB has installed water filtration units at the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, providing easy access to clean drinking water. The company is also conducting WASH sessions in schools and communities covering essential topics such as personal hygiene, proper handwashing techniques, good sanitation practices, adolescence, and the prevention of communicable diseases. HCCB has also donated electric vehicles (EVs) for waste collection to the Kurnool Municipal Corporation, supporting efficient urban waste management.

Commenting on the CSR initiatives, T G Bharath, Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said, “I am pleased to note that Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB)'s CSR initiatives are positively impacting communities in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with our government's commitment to empowering rural communities. Notably, key initiatives include installing water filtration units at Government General Hospital, Kurnool, conducting WASH sessions, and supporting women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with proper training and providing tools like sewing machines, conducting digital and financial literacy sessions for women in communities, and fostering skill development among youth, is truly commendable. I am confident that HCCB's CSR initiatives will continue making a tangible difference in people's lives at the grassroots level.”

Highlighting Project SHINE initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, HCCB, stated, “At HCCB, we believe in creating sustainable and long-lasting impact in the communities we operate in. Our CSR initiatives

focus on addressing key societal challenges, from education and skill development to hygiene, and clean water access. Through these efforts, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the overall socio-economic progress of Kurnool and Andhra Pradesh at large.”

Project SHINE is centered on five core thematic areas: Sustainable Solutions for Environment & Disaster Management, Health & Hygiene through WASH Initiatives, Inclusive Growth via Women Empowerment & Livelihood, Nurturing Potential with Education & Skill Building, and Empowering Communities for a Better Future. Through Project SHINE, HCCB consistently engages in various CSR initiatives including water rejuvenation and skill development training for women and youth in Andhra Pradesh. To date, HCCB's efforts have positively influenced the lives of approximately 2 lakh individuals across Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, HCCB has provided Digital & Financial literacy training to more than 4,000 women and has implemented several CSR projects, including the installation of water ATMs, digital Smartboards, and solar streetlights.

HCCB has also collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to provide sales and marketing training to 5,000 young professionals and have trained over 7,650 individuals so far. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), spans seven districts in Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur, and Chittoor.