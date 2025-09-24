Hon’ble Minister Shri Nara Lokesh Inaugurates Elista’s ₹250 Crore Manufacturing Facility in Kadapa

Elista, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics brands under the TeknoDome group, inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on 2 September in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration was performed by Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for Industries of the state.

The modern facility, built with a phased investment of ₹250 crore, marks an important milestone in India’s electronics manufacturing journey. Spread across 1.32 lakh sq. ft., Phase 1 of the plant is now operational with a capacity to produce up to 1 million Smart TVs and 1 million LED monitors annually. In Phase 2, Elista plans to expand production to include washing machines, dishwashers, and smart accessories.

The facility is expected to generate employment for approximately 500 people. Currently, the plant employs over 200 skilled professionals, with hiring set to accelerate as production scales.

Recently, Elista also dispatched its first export consignment from the new plant: 650 premium Smart TVs, ranging from 43” to 85” and valued at ₹2.55 crore (USD 300,000), for Dubai under the India–Dubai Free Trade Agreement.

Located close to Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports, the Kadapa facility gives Elista a strong logistics advantage, cutting shipping times to Dubai to just five days. The plant includes automated assembly lines, robotics, and advanced quality checks. It also incorporates eco-friendly elements such as rainwater harvesting, solar energy integration, and ESD-safe zones, reflecting Elista’s commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, said “Elista’s new facility will make Kadapa a hub for world-class electronics manufacturing. It reflects the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and supports our vision for industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. I am glad that this plant has come up here, as it will create jobs for our youth and strengthen the state’s position on the global map.”

On the inauguration of the plant, Mr. Saket Gaurav, Chairman & Managing Director of Elista, said: “This is more than just a manufacturing launch, it is a defining chapter in Elista’s journey. In just four years, we have gone from being a challenger brand to creating products that stand alongside the best in the world, and now we are making them in India. The Kadapa facility reflects our Make in India ambition, while strengthening our capacity, creating jobs, and helping us serve both Indian and global consumers better.”

The Kadapa facility will also act as a launchpad for innovative products that showcase the brand’s tagline, ‘Making in India For The World.’ A key example is a localized Smart TV interface that recommends regional apps and content based on the user’s location, offering a simpler and more personalized experience.

Elista, one of the fastest-growing global brands, boasts an expansive offline network of over 20,000 distributors. To further strengthen its market presence, the company is now seeking new distributors in Andhra Pradesh.