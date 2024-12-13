Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Siddipet, Telangana

As part of this ongoing commitment to road safety, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today conducted a road safety awareness campaign in Siddipet, Telangana. This initiative educated over 2200 students and staff members from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sahasraa High School reinforcing HMSI’s dedication to fostering responsible road behavior among young individuals.

Recognizing the pivotal role of young individuals in shaping a safer road culture, HMSI's campaign aimed to instill safe road use habits through engaging and interactive programs. By regularly conducting such initiatives across schools, colleges, and institutions—both government and non-government—HMSI seeks to significantly reduce road accidents and foster a culture of responsible road usage. These campaigns seek to address the pressing need for road safety education and foster responsible driving habits, particularly among young riders.

The Siddipet campaign featured a variety of activities designed to make road safety education comprehensive and interactive. Participants engaged in theoretical safety riding lessons, danger prediction training, road safety quizzes, helmet awareness sessions, and practical Riding Trainer exercises. Each activity was crafted to ensure the lessons were informative and engaging, leaving a lasting impact on the participants.

HMSI expressed gratitude to Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sahasraa High School for its support in making the campaign a success. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to creating safer roads and reducing traffic accidents.

Since its inception in Telangana, HMSI has educated nearly 3 lakh adults and children, focusing on promoting responsible road usage and cultivating safe riding habits. The Siddipet campaign marks another milestone in HMSI's ongoing efforts to make India’s roads safer for all.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 8.5 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.

EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.

HMSI also recently launched its innovative digital road safety learning platform, E-Gurukul, this E-Gurukul platform offers training modules tailored for three specific age groups from 5 years till 18 years ensuring a comprehensive approach towards road safety. Currently the modules are available in multiple languages like Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English—to ensure inclusivity and regional relevance and E-Gurukul can be accessed at egurukul.honda.hmsi.in. The platform supports live streaming or downloading, and multilingual modules to ensure accessibility across diverse regions. The launch of E-Gurukul is part of HMSI’s ongoing efforts to empower children, educators, and dealers to champion safe road practices. The initiative will expand to cover schools in every state, promoting road safety education tailored to different age groups. Any school interested in accessing this information can contact [email protected].















