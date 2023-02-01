Host of reforms to speed up growth

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2022-23 on Tuesday recommended "entirely" dismantling the licensing, inspection and compliance regime, and a host of other reforms to accelerate economic growth to sustained higher levels.

The Survey said the reforms undertaken before 2014 primarily catered to product and capital market space. "They were necessary and continued post-2014 as well," it said.

The government, however, imparted a new dimension to these reforms in the last eight years. "With an underlying emphasis on enhancing the ease of living and doing business and improving economic efficiency, the reforms are well placed to lift the economy's potential growth," it said.