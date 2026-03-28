Housing sales slip 7% amid global turmoil, but annual demand remains strong

Housing sales across India’s top seven cities declined by 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the impact of global geopolitical tensions, even as demand remained resilient on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, according to ANAROCK Research.

Approximately 1,01,675 housing units worth over Rs1.51 lakh crore were sold in Q1 2026, compared to around 1,08,970 units worth Rs1.60 lakh crore in Q4 2025. However, sales registered a 9 per cent annual increase from about 93,280 units worth Rs1.42 lakh crore in Q1 2025. While sales value dipped 5 per cent sequentially, it rose 6 per cent annually.

The report attributes the quarterly slowdown to uncertainties arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has impacted buyer sentiment and increased input costs such as oil and construction materials. ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri noted that geopolitical instability, particularly the Iran war, prompted many prospective buyers—including investors from the Middle East—to defer purchase decisions.

City-wise, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru together accounted for nearly 48 per cent of total housing sales during the quarter. Chennai recorded the steepest Q-o-Q decline of 18 per cent but posted the highest annual growth at 31 per cent.

On the supply side, new housing launches rose marginally by 2 per cent Q-o-Q to approximately 1,26,265 units in Q1 2026, compared to 1,23,835 units in the previous quarter, and surged 26 per cent year-on-year. MMR and Bengaluru led new supply additions, contributing 51 per cent of total launches. Hyderabad emerged as the fastest-growing market in terms of supply, registering a sharp 46 per cent sequential increase.

Other cities such as NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata saw declines in new launches on a quarterly basis, with Chennai witnessing the steepest drop of 28 per cent.

A notable trend during the quarter was the shift in supply composition towards higher ticket sizes. Homes priced between Rs1.5 crore and Rs2.5 crore accounted for 32 per cent of new launches, while units above Rs2.5 crore made up 20 per cent. Affordable housing (below Rs40 lakh) constituted just 10 per cent of the new supply.

Unsold inventory across the top seven cities rose by 4 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching over 6.01 lakh units by the end of Q1 2026. Bengaluru recorded the highest increase in unsold stock, with a 12 per cent quarterly and 24 per cent annual rise, followed by Hyderabad. Despite the moderation in sales, property prices continued to firm up. Average residential prices increased by 2 per cent sequentially and 7 per cent annually across the top cities.