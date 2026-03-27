How Much MrBeast Makes and How You Can Also Make Money With YouTube

A lot of people ask how much MrBeast makes because they are really asking a bigger question: is YouTube still a real business, or is it only profitable for the biggest names on the platform?

MrBeast is obviously not a normal example. His main channel alone sits at around 472 million subscribers and about 960 videos on YouTube, which is already enough to show he is operating at a level most creators will never touch. But that is also what makes him useful to study. When one creator reaches that kind of scale, you get a very clear look at how YouTube money actually works.

From the TubeStats analytics, MrBeast has 472M subscribers, 115.2B views, and 955 videos, along with 1M new subscribers in 7 days and 731.2M views in a week. He also earns approximately $723,799 every month from ads and $377,600 every month from brand deals.

Those are confirmed internal numbers. This paints the picture clearly enough: MrBeast is not just a successful YouTuber. He is running a full-scale attention business.

That is the first thing worth understanding. MrBeast’s income is almost certainly not coming from one source. It is layered. There is YouTube ad revenue of course, but also sponsorships, long-tail views from old uploads, and the broader business value created by being one of the most recognizable creators on the platform.

This is where beginners usually get the wrong lesson. They assume the goal is to become “the next MrBeast,” when the smarter lesson is much simpler: learn how a creator turns attention into income.

And yes, regular people can absolutely do that on YouTube.

How do creators actually make money?

The most common and clear source of income is through the ad revenue from the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). YouTube states that “some of the first features of the YouTube Partner Program become available at 500 subscribers with additional watch time or Shorts views.” However, “full ad revenue sharing is available at 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid public watch hours in the past 12 months OR 10 million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days.”

That matters because it keeps the whole conversation grounded. You don't need 10 million subscribers to make money. You need a monetized channel, an audience that watches your stuff, and content that provides YouTube with a reason to keep suggesting you to their users.

Apart from that, top content creators also earn money through a few other ways:

Sponsorships

Targeted and useful audiences can lead to paid deals, even for small content creators. A niche audience can be more important than a large audience.

Affiliate income

Tutorial channels, product reviews, software explainers, tech channels, and educational creators use this all the time. A good recommendation with trust behind it can outperform ads.

Products or services

Another source is by selling their time, templates, e-commerce products, consulting, memberships etc.

Fan support

Memberships, Super Thanks, and related features can become meaningful once the audience is loyal enough.

So no, you do not need MrBeast numbers to make YouTube worth doing. You need clarity, consistency, and a channel that serves a real audience.

What MrBeast has said about growing on YouTube

One reason MrBeast stays relevant in creator conversations is that his advice is usually practical. He does not act like growth comes from mysterious hacks. He comes back to the same basics: better ideas, packaging, and retention. In MrBeasts YouTube Advice, he clearly stressed how titles, thumbnails, and decisions can really blow your channel.

These are all the basics you need:

Make stronger video ideas

A weak idea usually stays weak, even with good editing. Great channels tend to start with ideas people instantly care about.

Treat titles and thumbnails seriously

MrBeast has talked for years about how important packaging is. If people do not click, the video never gets the chance to prove itself.

YouTube promotion

In one interview Mr.Beast shared that when started his YouTube channel he did authentic YouTube promotion so that this will give a push to his channel. Then he said, by surprise this actually worked and he got more views and subscribers. Of course, make your own research. Only use organic and reputable services. Do not use bots.

Obsess over retention

Getting the click is not enough. The real job is to keep people watching.

Improve every upload

One of the best tips given by MrBeast is to make many videos, get better at creating videos, and learn from your experiences. One can see this in action when he advises new creators to stop overthinking and start creating.

While the advice is not exciting, that is probably why it is effective.

How to grow faster without falling for nonsense

Everybody wants YouTube growth faster. That part is normal. The mistake is chasing speed in ways that damage the channel.

The smarter way to grow faster is to improve the parts that actually move performance.

Start with the topic. If the idea is weak, the video is already fighting uphill. Then fix the opening. The majority of small content creators tend to lose their audience within the first 20-30 seconds because they take too long to get to the point. Then, review the title and the thumbnail. There are a lot of failed channels not because the content is bad, but because it doesn’t offer a reason to watch it.

That’s the MrBeast lesson in a single sentence: distribution is good, but the content must be worth watching.

How much does MrBeast make?

Far more, I suspect, than anyone is aware, in ways beyond their imagination.

The analytics provided by TubeStats indicate that his channel generates significant income from advertisements and sponsorships. Add the long-term value of his back catalog, the power of his name, and the business opportunities that come with being the biggest creator on YouTube, and it is easy to see why people keep trying to calculate the number.

But for smaller creators, the exact number is not even the most useful part.

The useful part is this: MrBeast is proof that YouTube rewards creators who understand attention. Not just views, but attention that converts into watch time, repeat viewers, trust, and eventually money.

That is how you make money on YouTube too. Maybe not at MrBeast scale, obviously. But the same structure still applies. Make videos people want to click. Hold their attention. Learn from your audience. Observe what makes your audience engage more and what is not. Join the monetization systems YouTube already offers. Then expand beyond ads when the audience is ready.

That is the real opportunity. This is the best place where you can actually build something that pays you even while you are sleeping.