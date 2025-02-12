Hurun India honours Dr. Raj P Narayanam with 2024 Financial Solutions Innovation Award

Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Hurun Industry Achievement Award for Financial Solutions Innovation at India’s most respected Entrepreneur Awards 2025. The awards celebrate the achievements of leaders across industries who have significantly impacted their sectors and contributed to the growth of the Indian economy.

The award is a testament to his pioneering innovations and contributions to transform the financial solutions landscape. Under Dr. Raj’s leadership, Zaggle has consistently delivered innovative financial solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and customers. His forward-thinking approach and emphasis on leveraging technology have enabled the development of scalable, efficient, and customer-centric financial products and services.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Narayanam said, “"I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award from Hurun India. To be recognized by such a globally respected entity motivates us to continue striving for excellence, with the ambition to make an impact on the global stage. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication that have been integral to our journey toward success. Innovation in financial solutions plays a vital role in empowering businesses and individuals, and I remain committed to driving meaningful transformation in this space."

The awards honour outstanding contributions across various sectors, with notable recognitions like the Most Respected Entrepreneur of the Year, Global Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award. The past winners include Radhe Shyam Goenka and Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director and Group President of RR Global.