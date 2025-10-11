  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli, Strengthening Brand’s Expansion in India

Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli, Strengthening Brand’s Expansion in India
x
Highlights

The new hotel to open as part of SL Highstreet, a next-generation mix-use commercial hub.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Shah Lagoo Properties LLP for Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli, reinforcing Hyatt’s strategy to further expand its brands in India and high-growth corridors. The hotel will be a part of SL Highstreet, a prominent mixed-use development, featuring premium office spaces and upscale retail.

Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli will feature 115 spacious and thoughtfully designed guestrooms, created for today's modern traveler with distinct zones for sleeping, working, and relaxing. The hotel is set to provide a seamless and elevated experience, offering a range of amenities including a vibrant 24/7 dining venue serving freshly prepared meals, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. For events and gatherings, the property will offer versatile banquet and conference facilities, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers.

“The signing of Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli aligns with Hyatt’s strategy to thoughtfully grow our brand presence in India’s secondary cities, delivering high-quality hospitality experiences in underserved yet fast-developing markets,” said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President, Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. “As the first internationally branded hotel planned for this region, Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli will bring our signature comfort, convenience, and care to Sangli.”

Akshay Shah, Partner at Shah Lagoo Properties LLP, added, “Our association with Hyatt to develop Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli is a proud moment for us and aligns with our vision to establish a world-class commercial and hospitality destination in Sangli. We are confident that this hotel will set new benchmarks for quality and service in the region, and we look forward to creating a modern, welcoming experience for travelers and businesses alike.”

Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli will join Hyatt’s growing portfolio in India, offering guests the brand’s signature 24/7 conveniences, efficient service, and thoughtfully designed spaces. The hotel’s strategic location and contemporary amenities will make it an ideal choice for travelers seeking comfort and connectivity in Maharashtra’s burgeoning growth corridor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick