Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli, Strengthening Brand’s Expansion in India

Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli will feature 115 spacious and thoughtfully designed guestrooms, created for today's modern traveler with distinct zones for sleeping, working, and relaxing. The hotel is set to provide a seamless and elevated experience, offering a range of amenities including a vibrant 24/7 dining venue serving freshly prepared meals, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. For events and gatherings, the property will offer versatile banquet and conference facilities, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers.

“The signing of Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli aligns with Hyatt’s strategy to thoughtfully grow our brand presence in India’s secondary cities, delivering high-quality hospitality experiences in underserved yet fast-developing markets,” said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President, Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt. “As the first internationally branded hotel planned for this region, Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli will bring our signature comfort, convenience, and care to Sangli.”

Akshay Shah, Partner at Shah Lagoo Properties LLP, added, “Our association with Hyatt to develop Hyatt Place Kolhapur Sangli is a proud moment for us and aligns with our vision to establish a world-class commercial and hospitality destination in Sangli. We are confident that this hotel will set new benchmarks for quality and service in the region, and we look forward to creating a modern, welcoming experience for travelers and businesses alike.”