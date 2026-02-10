Hyatt Appoints S. Vidyashankar as Regional Vice President of Human Resources - India & Southwest Asia

Hyatt has announced the appointment of S. Vidyashankar as Regional Vice President of Human Resources, India and Southwest Asia. With over 23 years of experience in hospitality human resources — including more than two decades with Hyatt — Vidyashankar brings deep insight into building strong teams and cultures. In his new role, he will shape Hyatt’s people strategy across the region, supporting the company’s continued growth and expanding footprint.

Vidyashankar will work closely with regional and hotel leadership teams to strengthen leadership capability, nurture talent, and foster a culture that reflects Hyatt’s purpose and values. His focus will be on creating consistent, future-ready people practices that help teams thrive as the business evolves.

Before this appointment, Vidyashankar served as Area Director of Human Resources, where he led the HR function for 18 hotels across six states. In that role, he partnered with General Managers and hotel HR and Training teams to further enhance Hyatt’s people practices across the portfolio.

Over the course of his career with Hyatt, Vidyashankar has held several leadership roles, including at multiple properties in India. His experience spans multi-location HR leadership, hotel pre-openings and transitions, talent management, stakeholder engagement, statutory compliance, trade union negotiations, and industrial relations.