Hybrid exclusion dampens Lamborghini’s India-EU trade benefits

Italian supersports carmaker Automobili Lamborghini will not get any benefit from the India-EU free trade pact as plug-in hybrids are not included but there is hope that it could be covered under the deal in future, according to its Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Automobili Lamborghini, which sells super luxury models -- Urus SE, Temerario and Revuelto -- in India with prices ranging from Rs 4.47 crore to Rs 8.70 crore (ex showroom), expects a stable growth in Indian market having crossed the 100 units a year milestone, Winkelmann said in an interaction.

"There is bad and good news. So the fact that there is this signing between India and the EU to reduce the tariffs is a good sign. But unfortunately this is not affecting our type of cars because it is for internal combustion engine cars and not for plug-in hybrids. We have all plug-in hybrids," he said. Winkelmann was responding to a query on the company's prospects in India following the signing of India-EU FTA.

"So we are not benefiting from this type of reduction of taxation. I don't know when this is going to be in place. But I can tell you that this is not affecting Lamborghini. This is a pity. We hope that maybe in future this is going to be inside the deal," he said, adding that as of now, "plug-in hybrids and full electric cars are not part of the deal".

Last year Lamborghini closed again with over 100 cars in India, he said, adding, "our forecast is to, so far with the knowledge I have today, have a stable situation in the Indian market". However, bullish on India, Winkelmann said, "We think that there will be growth in the future as there is a change of generation in the Indian market. There is more openness to buy our type of cars." He further said the infrastructure is improving and the government, is stable, which augurs well for driving growth.

On whether the company has set any timeline for crossing the next milestone of 150 and 200 units annually in India, Winkelmann said, "We will be ready to do more, but we will never push the cars into the market. So we will... for sure use every opportunity to increase our footprint in India." He further said, "What we will not do is to push it and overperform one year and then drop in the year to come."

Crossing the next milestones, he said "depends on the maturity of the market, and therefore we are patient. We hope and we think that there is still a huge potential just to unfold in India." The company continues to invest in the future on its brand in terms of new products coming up, he said, adding, "so we will see how the situation is evolving and we will be ready as soon as the market is." Stating that Indians, not just in India but also abroad are buying Lamborghini vehicles, Winkelmann said, "We have our Indian customers which are in a change of generation. So the new generation is more likely to enjoy our type of cars, and therefore I think that this is a good situation."

Globally, with 10,747 cars delivered in 2025, Automobili Lamborghini surpassed the 10,000-unit threshold for the third consecutive year.