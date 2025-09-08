Hyderabad Gets Another Slice of Toscano! Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Opens New Branch in VSD Techpark

Renowned Italian restaurant chain Toscano is expanding with its 2nd outlet in Hyderabad! Bringing its Tuscan-inspired pizzas, pastas and more, the award-winning brand has added another spot in the city to its growing footprint across the country. Now the warmth of Italian recipes will be available in VSD Techpark in Gachibowli.

At Toscano, the age-old European techniques meet fresh produce and cheeses, serving premium flavours. Soft artisanal sourdough base for pizzas, freshly made pastas and indulgent desserts, every dish reflects their passion for tradition and taste. This culinary journey is brought alive by visionary chefs led by Chef Jean-Michel Jasserand and Chef Goutham, who pair European techniques and Italian authenticity with local creative sensibilities. Together, they craft menus that celebrate Tuscan traditions while appealing to modern tastes. For those who love authenticity in their Italian cuisine, Toscano invites you to a great time.





The signature dishes on the menu include Pepperoni Pizza, Spaghetti Carbonara, Chicken di Toscano stuffed with spinach and ricotta, and the rustic Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino. There are refreshing mocktails like Toscano Sling, Ginger Berry Fizz, Lychee Lemonade and more that complement your main course. For desserts, you can either opt for a Classic Tiramisu to the indulgent Chocolate Kahlua Mousse.

The interiors feature dark green and gold accents, earthy tones and warm lighting. High ceilings and charming alfresco seating lend the space a European trattoria vibe, while the modern touches make it just as inviting for a romantic dinner as for a lively brunch or casual outing.

Come in with your partner, friends or colleagues to feast on a nice Italian fare. Dig into the goodness of fluffy pizzas, refreshing sangrias or rich creamy pastas.